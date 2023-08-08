What is Johnny Manziel’s ethnicity? Exploring ex-NFL star’s background

Johnny Manziel, the football player who contributed to making student-athletes famous, is starring in a new Netflix documentary.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback, also popularly known as Johnny 'Football', was one of the youngest and most sought-after players. His promising future was jeopardized by his inability to stay out of trouble.

Johnny Football was drafted by the Cleveland Browns. The Rise, the Fall, and the Redemption of a football icon Johnny Manziel premiers on Netflix today.Johnny Football was drafted by the Cleveland Browns. pic.twitter.com/HMD4kTDTOr

As the documentary gains traction, NFL fans' interest has started to pique, and they want to know more about the former 30-year-old quarterback.

Born on December 6, 1992, Johnny Manziel grew up in Tyler, Texas, alongside his younger sister Meri. His heritage is a mix of Italian and Syrian on his mother's side, while his paternal great-great-grandfather Joseph immigrated from Lebanon to the United States in 1907. He settled in Louisiana.

God, Johnny Football was a WILD time... Most Cleveland Browns draft pick I've ever seen



Anyone else checking it out? My plan tonight is to watch the Johnny Manziel doc on Netflix.God, Johnny Football was a WILD time... Most Cleveland Browns draft pick I've ever seenAnyone else checking it out? pic.twitter.com/rywl725Fb4

Since childhood, Johnny has shown a strong passion for sports, engaging in activities like baseball, golf, basketball, and football. Eventually, he concentrated on baseball and football and represented Tivy High School in Kerrville, Texas.

Even in his early years, Manziel garnered comparisons to legendary quarterbacks such as Brett Favre, Michael Vick, and Drew Brees. He was seen not only as an athlete but also as a folk hero by coaches, parents, and sportswriters.

So, how did a prodigal personality hit a dead end in the league?

Why did Johnny Manziel retire from the NFL?

Johnny Manziel's departure from the NFL was not a traditional retirement in the sense of voluntarily stepping away from the sport due to age or health reasons. Instead, his exit from the NFL was largely driven by a combination of off-field issues, including personal struggles, legal troubles, and concerns about his behavior.

Throughout his NFL career, Johnny Manziel faced a series of controversies that garnered significant media attention. These included reported issues with substance abuse, partying, and erratic behavior. These off-field distractions affected his performance on the field and raised concerns about his commitment to the game.

Yet Cleveland still drafted him in the first round — which even Manziel couldn’t believe: pic.twitter.com/Wt6JlvP9Yl A drinking session the night before his pre-draft workout with the Browns left Johnny Manziel with no receivers as they were unable to shake off their hangovers.Yet Cleveland still drafted him in the first round — which even Manziel couldn’t believe: theathletic.com/4748058/2023/0…

Manziel was drafted by the Cleveland Browns as the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. However, his time with the Browns was marked by inconsistent performance and repeated incidents that raised questions about his maturity and dedication to his professional career.

His gun malfunctioned when he attempted to shoot himself.



Manziel was later diagnosed as… pic.twitter.com/4cT65H1B0p Former #Browns QB Johnny Manziel reveals that he tried to commit suicide when the team cut him in 2016, he told Netflix in his documentary that is coming out soon (via @TheAthletic)His gun malfunctioned when he attempted to shoot himself.Manziel was later diagnosed as… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

After two tumultuous seasons with the Browns, Manziel was released by the team in March 2016. He briefly joined the Canadian Football League (CFL) to play for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but he was subsequently released by the team as well.

Ultimately, a combination of legal issues, personal challenges, and concerns about his commitment to the sport led to Manziel's departure from the NFL. While he did not formally announce his retirement, his inability to secure a stable position with an NFL team and his ongoing struggles off the field effectively ended his professional football career in the league.