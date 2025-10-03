  • home icon
  • NFL
  NFL fans flame Aaron Glenn as Jets HC punches player using boxing gloves for ball security drills

“What a joke” “Try doing it with a taser”: NFL fans flame Aaron Glenn as Jets HC punches player using boxing gloves for ball security drills

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Oct 03, 2025 00:13 GMT
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets - Source: Imagn
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn was seen getting involved in part of his team's training session on Thursday in a unique way. During drills on ball security (something that the Jets have struggled with this season and cost them the win), Glenn was seen punching players using boxing gloves.

Trending

Here is how fans reacted to this moment on social media.

These fans are not impressed with what Glenn did.

"What a joke.", said this fan.
"What a joke of a team.", said another fan.

These fans liked what Glenn was doing.

"That's a cool way to emphasize ball security.", said this fan.
"I love Aaron Glenn we need to get him some help this team isn't that good.", said another fan.
"He should take over defensive playcalling.", said a third fan.

While this fan thinks that Glenn should have used a different instrument in his training session.

"Try doing it with a taser.", said this fan.

Can Aaron Glenn turn the New York Jets around?

Glenn is in his first year in charge of the Jets, a historic franchise that has been struggling for some time.

This year is no exception, with the team beginning the season with a 0-4 start, making any playoff appearance for the team almost impossible.

But, this is not the first time that Glenn has been part of a struggling team.

He was a member of the Detroit Lions coaching staff during the early days of Dan Campbell's tenture and was able to help transform the team into what they are today. He spoke about this experience to the media this week, saying:

"It was tough to go through, but man, you just make sure that you lean on those things, those positives that you see within the games that you play, and you still try to make sure it is a play style that you're trying to create within your team that we saw happening at that point, and we just knew at some point it was going to break through, and once it broke through, man, we were just rolling."
After Glenn's first season as defensive coordinator with the Lions in 2021, they had a three win season. A year later, the team would rapidly improve to nine wins and have only gotten better.

Jets fans will be hoping that they can see a similar transformation with Glenn at the helm. This may be a slow process, but as the training session video shows us, the Jets are beginning to work on the issues that are causing their woes.

Edited by Ben Tredinnick
