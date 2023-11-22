What kind of dogs does Jason Kelce have? All about Eagles center's pet animals

Jason Kelce was chosen by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft as the 191st overall pick, and he has been a member of the Birds ever since.

Kelce spends much of his time at home with his wife Kylie, who is regarded as royalty among Eagles fans, whenever he's not on a football field. After meeting on Tinder three years before, the pair got married in 2018.

Together, they have three daughters. Wyatt, their first daughter, was born in 2019, and Elliotte, their second, followed in 2021. Bennett, the youngest in the family, was born in 2023, not long after his brother Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs beat Jason Kelce in Super Bowl LVII.

According to Business Insider, Jason and his partner are also the owners of two Irish wolfhounds, the largest canine breed on the planet, named Winnie and Baloo.

Large canines of the Irish Wolfhound breed have influenced folklore due to their enormous stature and majesty. They are well-known for their wolf-hunting and guard dog roles.

It's well known that Irish wolfhounds are quiet, devoted,and lovely dogs. They love to receive a lot of attention and enjoy being with their family.

Irish Wolfhounds were first raised in Ireland to guard sheep from wolves, but because of their serene and laid-back disposition, they are now primarily kept as family pets, which is probably why Kelce has two of them.

When their owners are experienced and have ample time to spend with them, the dogs naturally get along well. Because they are such a huge breed, they also work well in larger, spacious homes.

Does Jason Kelce's brother, Travis, own a dog?

Even though Kansas City Chiefs tight end and younger brother of Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce, is not yet married or a parent, he owns dogs as well.

According to Business Insider, the future Hall of Fame tight end is the owner of two puppies: Rambo, a Goldendoodle, and Chauncey, a Pomeranian-husky hybrid.

The younger Kelce sibling is dating international celebrity Taylor Swift at the moment.

The "You Belong With Me" crooner has been caught out in public on countless date nights with the younger Kelce. She has also been spotted supporting him from VIP boxes across NFL venues, including the Arrowhead Stadium and MetLife Stadium.