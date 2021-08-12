What has Kyle Trask done to impress Tom Brady? Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie learns from the best in the business

Every young quarterback dreams of playing with Tom Brady and gaining his respect on the field. While a majority of these dreams occur in the confines of one's own mind, Kyle Trask is living that dream.

As a rookie quarterback up against Tom Brady in training, he is soaking in every bit of knowledge he can from the greatest QB to ever grace the league. These sessions seem to be yielding dividends too as head coach Bruce Arians was full of praise for the young Kyle Trask this week.

"He was outstanding in every snap he had today."



🗣️: @BruceArians on @ktrask9 pic.twitter.com/aXYAhnV1Pr — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 11, 2021

Kyle Trask was selected 64th overall in the 2021 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Right now he is expected to be fourth choice behind Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin. He is, however, expected to be the future of the franchise.

Tom Brady impressed with Kyle Trask

Tom Brady was full of praise for the young quarterback this week. As someone who is infamous for his hard work, Brady appreciates athletes who put in the hard yards. Before mentioning anything about how well Kyle Trask was doing as a quarterback, he pointed out that the rookie was coming early and staying late.

Video: Tom Brady likes what he’s seen from Bucs rookie quarterback Kyle Trask, putting extra time in to learn the game. pic.twitter.com/M1HsEQyQNu — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 12, 2021

He pointed out that becoming a quarterback is not a one-time thing, rather it is a continuous process of learning. With that in mind, anyone with the sort of dedication that Kyle Trask has shown will stand in good stead. He emphasized that the secret to longevity as a player lies in the work they put in training prior to the game.

Tom Brady shared pearls of wisdom with Kyle Trask

Tom Brady also took the opportunity to share some pearls of wisdom with the next generation of quarterbacks in general, and Kyle Trask in particular.

He shared nuggets of his own journey and said that what he knew as a rookie was nothing compared to what he knew after a decade, and in turn that did not compare with what he knows now. His advice to the rookie quarterback was to keep his head down and keep working and choosing to learn instead of thinking he already knows best.

Tom Brady is perhaps singularly qualified to give this advice as he also started off on the bench behind Drew Bledsoe with the New England Patriots. If there's anyone well-placed to mentor a late QB pick, it's Tom Brady.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha