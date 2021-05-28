What did Lamar Jackson say about his contract situation with the Baltimore Ravens?

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson wants to play for the franchise that drafted him for life. Jackson, whose rookie contract expires after next season, made his feelings clear when talking to reporters on Wednesday.

"I would love to be here forever," Jackson said. "I love Baltimore, I love the whole organization, I love everybody in the building. Hopefully, we'll be making something happen pretty soon."

Baltimore recently exercised their fifth-year option on their starting quarterback and Jackson said he’s already spoken with Ravens GM Eric De Costa about a new contract.

Lamar Jackson is focusing on the season ahead

While a new long-term deal should be a formality between the two parties, Jackson said he was focused on the upcoming NFL season.

"I'm really focused on the season," Jackson said. "I'm focused on trying to win. I'm not really ready about if it (will) get done this year or next year."

The Ravens drafted the play-caller with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Lamar Jackson went on to win the league MVP award in 2019 and has dominated the AFC during the regular season.

He has led the Ravens to the postseason in each of the past three seasons but has yet to propel them to a Super Bowl appearance.

When asked about his goals for the upcoming NFL season, Lamar Jackson said:

"Lead by example. I'm gonna try and be more of a vocal leader. I always say that, but I gotta start presenting it how I should. Guys want me to sometimes. Just lead by example, work hard. We're not trying to make mistakes and if we do make a mistake we're going to repeat it until it's right. We're trying to perfect our craft. We're trying to be perfect out there even though some things are not gonna be perfect but we're trying to make it happen."

Ravens play-maker Lamar Jackson is also excited by the offseason acquisitions of new wide receivers, NFL veteran Sammy Watkins and rookie Rashod Bateman.

"I feel great about the moves. We got a lot of young guys, we've got some vets in the O-line."



