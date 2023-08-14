‘What a little b*tch boy’: Cam Newton suing ex-girlfriend over $229,100 Bentley has NFL fans fuming

Cam Newton is suing his ex-girlfriend over a 2017 Bentley truck that he bought and she is currently using. Newton bought the truck and she thought it was a gift to her. However, the former quarterback kept it in his name. She moved out but did not leave the truck, which is worth $229,100, with Newton.

This woman is the mother of four of Newton's children. However, they broke up a while ago and it seems that the former NFL MVP would like his vehicle back. This has NFL fans upset and surprised.

For what it's worth, not all of NFL Twitter disagrees with Cam Newton here.

For many, though, this is not a good look for the former Carolina Panthers standout.

Exploring Cam Newton's career earnings

The truck is only worth a little over $200,000, which suggests that Cam Newton is not doing this solely for the money. He likely doesn't need the money all that badly, even if he hasn't played quarterback since 2021.

Just from his NFL contracts, he earned over $130 million. From the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots, the 2015 NFL MVP made quite a lot of money.

He has also had quite a few endorsements over the years, including EA, Beats, Atrium, Gatorade, Under Armour and more. He's not an active part of these brands since he's not an active player right now.

What is Cam Newton's net worth in 2023?

Per the latest estimates, Cam Newton is worth $75 million right now. This stems from an illustrious if short-lived NFL career and numerous endorsements. While he was in his prime, he was very marketable.

Cam Newton is worth $75 million

His net worth took a dip when he lost endorsements over a sexist comment made toward a Panthers reporter in 2017, but he apologized and made promises to be better and continued earning and landing endorsements.

He last played for the Panthers in 2021 after a brief stint with the Patriots, so he's not nearly as marketable anymore. Nevertheless, it seems as if he has plenty of money leftover.