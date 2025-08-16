  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "What a loser" - NFL fans react as Dillon Gabriel seemingly takes a shot at Shedeur Sanders following preseason debut vs. Eagles

"What a loser" - NFL fans react as Dillon Gabriel seemingly takes a shot at Shedeur Sanders following preseason debut vs. Eagles

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Aug 16, 2025 20:53 GMT
&quot;What a loser&quot; - NFL fans react as Dillon Gabriel takes shots at Shedeur Sanders following preseason debut vs. Eagles
"What a loser" - NFL fans react as Dillon Gabriel takes shots at Shedeur Sanders following preseason debut vs. Eagles (IMAGN)

Following his preseason debut against the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel made a pointed comment that many interpreted as a jab at fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders. During an in-game interview, Gabriel said:

Ad
“There’s entertainers, and there’s competitors. I totally understand that. My job is to compete.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The short clip, posted by ESPN Cleveland, went viral on X. NFL fans shared their reactions under the tweet.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Starting drama between teammates and turns the ball over 2 times today what a loser," wrote one fan.

Another fan commented:

"Dude really took a shot across Sanders. Pretty bold for someone who threw a pick 6 and had a fumble."

A third fan wrote:

Ad
"Bench players talking like starters I hate it."

More NFL fans joined to share their opinions.

Ad
Ad
Ad

In Week 1 against the Panthers, Shedeur Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception. On the other hand, in Week 2 against the Eagles, Dillon Gabriel went 13 of 18 for 143 yards but threw a pick-six to Eagles rookie Andrew Mukuba.

Despite the costly interception, Gabriel managed the offense well and led a touchdown drive. Sanders is out with an injury, while Gabriel, drafted two rounds earlier, sits higher on the Browns’ depth chart.

Ad

Dillon Gabriels' fellow Browns QB Shedeur Sanders suffered an oblique strain during practice

Shedeur Sanders suffered an oblique injury during the early portion of joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, while warming up and throwing passes.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski gave a detailed update on it, saying:

“He felt it early, I think warming up and then felt it throughout individuals, so we took a look at it. You know, if it's a right guard, you can play through that. If it's a quarterback, you kind of need that muscle to throw, so unfortunately, we're gonna put him down for a little bit here. We'll treat it day-to-day and see how it responds, but we want to be smart because he's a thrower, so you can't push that.”

Sanders was immediately ruled day-to-day and held out of the remainder of practice and the Week 2 preseason game vs. the Eagles.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications