"What a loser" - NFL fans react as Dillon Gabriel seemingly takes a shot at Shedeur Sanders following preseason debut vs. Eagles

Following his preseason debut against the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel made a pointed comment that many interpreted as a jab at fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders. During an in-game interview, Gabriel said:"There's entertainers, and there's competitors. I totally understand that. My job is to compete."The short clip, posted by ESPN Cleveland, went viral on X. NFL fans shared their reactions under the tweet.&quot;Starting drama between teammates and turns the ball over 2 times today what a loser,&quot; wrote one fan.Another fan commented:&quot;Dude really took a shot across Sanders. Pretty bold for someone who threw a pick 6 and had a fumble.&quot;A third fan wrote:&quot;Bench players talking like starters I hate it.&quot;In Week 1 against the Panthers, Shedeur Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception. On the other hand, in Week 2 against the Eagles, Dillon Gabriel went 13 of 18 for 143 yards but threw a pick-six to Eagles rookie Andrew Mukuba.Despite the costly interception, Gabriel managed the offense well and led a touchdown drive. Sanders is out with an injury, while Gabriel, drafted two rounds earlier, sits higher on the Browns' depth chart.Dillon Gabriels' fellow Browns QB Shedeur Sanders suffered an oblique strain during practiceShedeur Sanders suffered an oblique injury during the early portion of joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, while warming up and throwing passes.Browns coach Kevin Stefanski gave a detailed update on it, saying:"He felt it early, I think warming up and then felt it throughout individuals, so we took a look at it. You know, if it's a right guard, you can play through that. If it's a quarterback, you kind of need that muscle to throw, so unfortunately, we're gonna put him down for a little bit here. We'll treat it day-to-day and see how it responds, but we want to be smart because he's a thrower, so you can't push that."Sanders was immediately ruled day-to-day and held out of the remainder of practice and the Week 2 preseason game vs. the Eagles.