What did Mark Sanchez say? Former Jets quarterback facing backlash from fans for comments during Week 10 broadcast

Former New York Jets quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez is receiving backlash for a comment he made during Sunday's broadcast of the Washington Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle cornerback Tre Brown was covering Washington wide receiver Dyami Brown, and Sanchez made an 'insensitive' reference during the play.

Sanchez said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We got Brown on Brown crime right up top.”

Expand Tweet

The comment can be seen as insensitive as Sanchez is referring to a certain type of crime done being done by a certain group, while referencing the two names. It wasn't the most egregious comment made, but it can be viewed as insensitive by some people.

Sanchez has been an analyst with Fox since July 2021 and it's interesting to see if any action is taken following his comment. It's safe to say that certain NFL fans weren't too fond of the choice of words by the former Jets quarterback.

NFL fans react to Mark Sanchez's comments made from Week 10 broadcast

Following Sanchez's comments about Tre Brown and Dyami Brown in reference to "brown on brown crime" some fans weren't happy with the comment. While some don't think it's too much of a big deal, others think it was and think Sanchez should watch the words he uses on the broadcast.

Here's how fans on social media reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mark Sanchez led the New York Jets to two consecutive AFC Championship appearances

Mark Sanchez during the Cincinnati Bengals v New York Jets

Mark Sanchez was drafted fifth overall in the 2009 NFL Draft as the New York Jets selected him with their first-round pick.

He led the Jets to two playoff appearances in his first two seasons as the team's quarterback and picked up two postseason wins both time, advancing them to the AFC Championship in back-to-back seasons.

In his third season in the league, the Jets finished with an 8-8 record, missing the playoffs. Despite missing the playoffs in 2011, Sanchez had arguably the best season of his career. He threw for a career-high 3,474 yards and a career-high 26 touchdowns.

Sanchez remained with the Jets for two more seasons before joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014. After Philly, he spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, and the Washington Commanders.

While he was respected as a player for most of his career, he may lose some respect as a broadcaster after his most recent comments.