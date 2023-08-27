Titans QB Will Levis' girlfriend, Gia Duddy, always tries to share meaningful tips and tricks about mental health and self-confidence with her fans. Recently, the Instagram influencer talked about how one can increase their self-esteem by not focusing so much on what others think.

She started off by saying that she has started practicing something that may help her fans as well. After listening to a podcast, the Penn State University graduate questioned why we value other people's opinions more than we value ours.

Gia Duddy gave an example:

"For example, like if you put on an outfit and you go to your friends, do you like my outfit? And they say, 'no, I hate your outfit', you're probably gonna go change, right? But why? Like, if you like that outfit, and that outfit makes you feel good. It makes you feel confident."

"Why do you trust someone else more than you trust yourself? Because at the end of the day, what matters is what makes you happy. It's your life."

"So like if you start to think about things like this, it really just changes, and you start prioritizing yourself, your happiness, and you feel more the trust in your decisions,"

This is not the first time that Will Levis's girlfriend has spoken out about mental health. Before, she let her fans know how she keeps herself healthy and grounded.

Gia Duddy wants Coca-Cola to sponsor her

Gia Duddy recently caught headlines after asking Coca-Cola to sponsor her after securing a Burger King deal. Duddy attended the Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots game and snapped a picture with a Coke Zero.

Duddy asked Coca-Cola to sponsor her because she recently secured a deal with Burger King and is now looking for additional sponsorship opportunities. She expressed her love for Coca-Cola and requested their support through her social media posts.

She posted the picture on social media and asked Coca-Cola to sponsor her, saying:

"Sponsor me, I love you."

Levis is the third-string quarterback for the Tennessee Titans and recently moved to Nashville with Duddy.

