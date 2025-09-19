"What does his mom say" "Sophomore slump continues": NFL fans react to Jayden Daniels injury update as Commanders QB seems doubtful vs. Raiders

Washington Commanders fans faced the news they had dreaded for days on Friday as star quarterback Jayden Daniels is potentially out for the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Daniels sprained his knee during the Week 2 clash against the Green Bay Packers last week. The All-Pro quarterback didn't practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared an update on Daniels' situation on Friday, claiming the Commanders quarterback was doubtful for Sunday's game.

"Commanders QB Jayden Daniels has not been spotted at practice today, signaling that it is unlikely he will be recovered from his knee sprain in time to start Sunday’s game vs. the Raiders. Marcus Mariota is in line to start vs his former team."

NFL fans reacted to Daniels potentially missing the first game of his NFL career.

"What does his mom say?"

"Sophomore slump continues yikes."

"A Week 3 Mariota revenge game after a brutal loss to the Chargers at home is exactly how I didnt want the season to unfold after a Week 1 win."

"RG3 part 2. Said it all last season - running QBs just dont last, they always get hurt."

"Who they back up. Eh doesn’t matter, Raiders bout to get smacked."

"I don’t care who’s starting just throw the ball to scary terry please."

Commanders coach Dan Quinn ruled out Jayden Daniels for Raiders clash, backs his backup Marcus Mariota

Adam Schefter's report was confirmed as after his limited practice on Friday, head coach Dan Quinn ruled out Daniels for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

His backup, Marcus Mariota, will be starting against the Raiders. Mariota has played two games in relief for the Commanders. While Daniels' absence will be a big loss for the team, Mariota, a former Heisman Trophy winner, has started 74 games and has played in several offensive systems in his 11-year career.

“We have the utmost confidence in him,” Quinn said on Mariota starting in Week 3.

However, lack of playing time could be a factor for Washington's quarterback room as Mariota didn't participate in training camp and preseason because of an Achilles tendinitis issue.

Mariota completed 33-of-41 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns in his two games for Washington last season.

