What NFL games are played today?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to the Detroit Lions to start off the Saturday NFL games in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Season. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to punch their ticket to the 2020 NFL Playoffs with a road win against the Lions. Tampa Bay would secure the number six spot in the NFC Playoff race if they win against Detroit.

Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers are set to meet on Saturday during the Week 16 NFL Season. The Cardinals and 49ers are going to do something that has not been done during the 2020 NFL Season. Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will be the only NFL Game that will not be aired on television.

Week 16 will be headlined on Saturday night with the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders. Dolphins are looking to move one step closer to clinching a spot in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Raiders are looking to put their names back in the mix. If the Raiders fall to the Dolphins in Week 16 then they are eliminated from the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Lets take a look at the NFL games that will played on Saturday during Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions 1pm

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming into their Week 16 meeting with the Detroit Lions riding a two game winning streak. Tampa Bay has won three out of their last five football games. Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without one of their key defensive pieces. Cornerback Carlton Davis will miss the Week 16 game against the Lions.

Detroit Lions are coming into their Week 16 meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing four out of their last five games. The Lions will be missing two key pieces on both offense and defense. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay will miss the Week 16 game. Linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. will also miss the Week 16 game against the Buccaneers.

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals 4:30pm

Arizona Cardinals will look to move one step closer to clinching a 2020 NFL Playoff spot. Arizona has had a rough five games in the final stretch of the 2020 NFL Season. The Cardinals have lost three out of the last five games but are currently on a two game winning streak. Kyler Murray will look to lead the Cardinals to a big win against the 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers have had the worst 2020 NFL Season when it comes to injuries. San Francisco just recently signed quarterback Josh Rosen this week. The 49ers have lost four of the last five games and are currently on a three game losing streak. San Francisco has been eliminated from the NFL Playoffs and are looking to play spoilers against the Cardinals.

Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders 8:30pm

Saturday Night Football will have a huge game between the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders. Miami may be the surprise team in the AFC Playoff race during the 2020 NFL Season. Miami has won three of the last five games and are coming off a big win against the New England Patriots.

Las Vegas Raiders have done everything but eliminated themselves from the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Las Vegas has gone cold at the worst time and have lost four out of the last five games. Their only win is against the 1-13 New York Jets and that came because of a miracle pass from Derek Carr. If Raiders lose tonight, they are out of the 2020 NFL Playoffs.