What NFL games are on Thanksgiving? Schedule, TV channel and time for all games

NFL fans will have three games this year on Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, the slate may not be as exciting as usual. All six teams in action lost in Week 11, and turn around with a short week. But barring ties, three teams should get a nice bounce-back win.

On that note, here's a look at all three games to see what the NFL has in store for fans during the holiday:

NFL Thanksgiving game: Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions

The first NFL game of the day between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions kicks off at 12:30 PM ET, and will air on FOX. This game being so early is good news because it may be an ugly one.

The Lions nearly beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, but some terrible play-calling by Dan Campbell prevented that from happening. Tim Boyle is in at quarterback, and if he is not allowed to throw the ball, the Lions stand no chance against the Bears.

Field Yates @FieldYates Bears QB Justin Fields is OUT for the rest of the game due to a ribs injury. Bears QB Justin Fields is OUT for the rest of the game due to a ribs injury.

Some of the national excitement from this game may be lost if Andy Dalton is in for the injured Justin Fields. The rookie left Sunday's loss with a rib injury, and it would be a shock for him to play on Thanksgiving, considering the Bears should easily win this one. Expect a slow, boring win for the Bears as they try to keep their slim NFC playoff hopes alive.

NFL Thanksgiving game: Las Vegas Raiders vs Dallas Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys are the second NFL game of the day with a 4:30 PM ET kickoff on CBS.

The Raiders are now 5-5 after a 5-2 start, which continues a trend of hot starts followed by too many losses. Yet to be fair, 2021 has been an inconceivable year for the franchise. Jon Gruden's resignation and Henry Ruggs' arrest may be too much to overcome.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, were humbled Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Dak Prescott only threw for 216 yards in the 19-9 loss in a game that saw Ezekiel Elliott run the ball only nine times. Dallas still remain a Super Bowl favorite, and the Raiders may be the perfect free-falling opponent in a short week.

NFL Thanksgiving game: Buffalo Bills vs New Orleans Saints

The Thanksgiving Day NFL slate ends with the Buffalo Bills taking on the New Orleans Saints at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Both teams are coming off losses in what seems to be the most evenly matched game of the holiday.

Buffalo are second in the AFC East behind the New England Patriots after getting stomped by the Indianapolis Colts. Josh Allen's offense managed to put up 15 points as the running game was nowhere to be found.

The Saints did not have any problems scoring, as they put up 29 points against the Philadelphia Eagles. The problem was Trevor Siemian throwing two interceptions and the Eagles posting a 40-spot on the Saints. Jalen Hurts ran for three touchdowns, potentially putting a recipe for success in place for the Bills.

