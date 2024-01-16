What did Nick Sirianni say to Chiefs fans? Eagles HC's viral taunt comes back to haunt him after NFL Playoffs exit

Remember when Nick Sirianni taunted home fans at Arrowhead Stadium after his Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs almost two months ago? As he returned to the dugout after a 21-17 win, he yelled this:

"Hey! I don't hear s*** anymore, Chiefs fans! See ya!"

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unfortunately, karma appeared to bite him on Monday after the Eagles were blown out 9-32 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, completing a 1-6 collapse that began when the San Francisco 49ers visited Lincoln Financial Field in Week 13 and won 42-19.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, returned to the Divisional Round on Saturday after routing the Miami Dolphins 26-7 in a very cold home stand.

Nick Sirianni refuses to discuss future in last post-game press conference of 2023-24 season

Is the Nick Sirianni era soon to be over?

General manager Howie Roseman will definitely not be happy with how the 2023-24 season played out for the Eagles. They had bolstered their defense in the draft and kept multiple members of their current core. And ten wins in their first eleven games seemed to have justified all those moves.

Then, the collapse happened, especially on the defense. During that slump, assistant Matt Patricia became the de facto coordinator - a move that, in hindsight, arguably deserves all the criticism it received - but it did not work.

Now, with the season over, what does the future hold for the three-season head coach? He refused to expound on it in the post-game presser:

"I'm thinking about the guys. Again, there's a lot of guys in that locker room, all the guys in that locker room, every single one of them that put their heart and soul into this. I'm not worried about me."

Looking back at the massive slump, he admitted that he had much reflection to do by March:

"It was almost like you couldn't get out of the rut; we couldn't get out of the rut we were in. And that's all of us... So, I'll look at everything. I'll look at, obviously the play-calling. I'll look at the scheme, I'll look at practices, I'll look at everything that we're doing."

And to compound Sirianni's problems, multiple players, including longtime center Jason Kelce and veteran defensive linemen Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham (all holdovers from their Super Bowl LII run), will become free agents soon.

Expand Tweet