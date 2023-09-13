What is opp rank in fantasy football?

Some words and abbreviations in fantasy football can be confusing if you're new to it. Fantasy managers frequently have trouble understanding the term "Opp rank."

In fantasy football, the term "opp rank" refers to "opponent ranking." It gauges how well every position is defended by the opposition. If your tight end's opponent ranking is 1, that means that player's next opposition gives up the fewest points to tight ends.

A team that allows the highest number of points to tight ends will be the opponent if your tight end (TE) has an opponent ranking of 32.

Fantasy football rookies should keep in mind that various positions are used to rate opponents.

The ability of every squad to contain quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs and tight ends are rated accordingly. Your next opponent might allow the fifth-fewest points to wide receivers while allowing the lowest total points to quarterbacks.

How does opp rank work?

Your ideal team can be determined by how well your opponents are ranked, so you should look to use that information.

To compare a member of your team with that on another team is the primary way opp rank is used. QB versus QB, WR versus WR, etc. Although this method of ranking won't tell you how effectively the player you choose is going to perform in the game, it could help you figure out if you or the other team will score more points at a specific position.

Imagine that Joe Burrow is your team's quarterback. The opponent ranking data can be applied in this situation in a few different ways.

Opp rank may refer to the defense that Burrow could be facing that week. When facing the Indianapolis Colts, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback may have an opponent rank of 30, which indicates that he would have to do exceptionally well that week against the opponent's defense.

The quarterback of your fantasy football rival could also be included in the concept of opponent ranking. Aaron Rodgers is an exceptional quarterback, so if your opponent has him, they will rank quite highly.

