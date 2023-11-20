What is the patch on Russell Wilson's jersey? Why does Broncos QB wear Walter Payton Man of the Year logo?

Russell Wilson is slowly but surely discovering some rhythm with the Denver Broncos franchise. The Super Bowl winner, who spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, joined Denver last offseason but struggled to lead the offense in his first year.

This season, though, Wilson has directed play well for the Broncos. The 34-year-old has looked like his old self, racking up 2,065 yards and 19 touchdowns, as Denver sits second in the AFC West with a 5-5 record.

In recent years, fans have also noticed that Wilson has a unique patch near the left shoulder of his jersey. Interestingly, it's an honor given to very few players in the NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2017, the NFL said that winners of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award can wear a distinctive patch on their jerseys for the rest of their careers as part of recognition for the accolade.

Wilson won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2020 while with the Seahawks. At the time, he was the latest quarterback to win the coveted title since Peyton Manning in 2016. Most recently, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won the award in 2022.

Expand Tweet

Wilson was first spotted with the patch on his jersey during his final season with Seattle in 2021. He has continued to flaunt the mark of honor since joining Denver.

Russell Wilson net worth: How much is the Denver Broncos QB worth in 2023?

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is reportedly worth an estimated $165 million. The quarterback has made a fortune across 12 seasons in the NFL.

Spotrac says that Wilson has made $266,362,520 in career earnings. His net worth is also reportedly boosted through sponsorship deals with Alaska Airlines, Amazon, Bose, Fanatics, General Dynamics, Mercedes-Benz, Nike, Panini, Spin Master Corp. and Wilson Sporting Goods.

Wilson reportedly signed a five-year, $245 million contract with the Denver Broncos in 2021. The deal includes a $50 million signing bonus and $161 million in guaranteed money.