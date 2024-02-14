What did Patrick Mahomes text his wife Brittany? Inside Chiefs QB's stunning Super Bowl prediction

How did Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs become back-to-back Super Bowl champions? Grit and positive thinking. For the first attribute, the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens on the road to reach Super Bowl 58.

As for the second, the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player predicted this outcome more than a month before the big game in Las Vegas. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared a screenshot of the text message he sent on Jan. 5, which reads:

“I decided we are going to win the Super Bowl”

He also texted after clinching the 2023 AFC Championship:

“I’ll see yall in Vegas I’m not done”

The first text occurred before the Chiefs’ regular season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. By then, they had won the AFC West but couldn’t compete for the No. 1 seed anymore. Hence, head coach Andy Reid decided to give his starters, like Patrick Mahomes, a breather during the no-bearing game against their division rival.

Despite their struggles during the regular season, the Chiefs showed why they are the defending champions. They defeated the Miami Dolphins under freezing conditions during the Wild Card Round and sneaked past the Bills in the Divisional Round. Limiting the Ravens to 10 points secured Kansas City a second consecutive Super Bowl trip.

However, Mahomes’ prediction before the playoffs started went through an obstacle after the San Francisco 49ers scored the first 10 points of Super Bowl 58. They dominated the game until Mahomes threw an interception early in the third quarter.

But the Chiefs’ championship poise emerged to force overtime. In overtime, Patrick Mahomes sealed their third Super Bowl title in five seasons with a three-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman Jr. The former Texas Tech standout won his third Super Bowl MVP award with 333 passing yards, 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Are Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs just getting started?

The three Super Bowl victories tie Patrick Mahomes with Troy Aikman and Earl Morrall for the third-most wins among quarterbacks. But at 28, he will have more opportunities to add Lombardi Trophies to the Chiefs’ collection, which is currently at four.

Their Super Bowl 58 victory is historic, making them the first back-to-back winners since the New England Patriots did it in Super Bowls 38 and 39. Next season, the Chiefs will have a shot at becoming the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

That distinction will undoubtedly have Mahomes and the Chiefs motivated for 2024. But while the team will take it one game at a time, Mahomes might envision the future once more, prompting him to text his wife before he makes it happen.