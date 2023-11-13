Even with Patrick Mahomes getting a rest in Week 10, he was unable to stay away from the media - even if he had nothing to do with the case. Sunday afternoon had one of his biggest opponents, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, losing a close 30-27 game to the Houston Texans in an upset.

With the loss, the Bengals are now with a 5-4 record and they're once again in danger of losing a playoff place. The Texans and the Bills also sit at a 5-4 record, while the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers both amassed a 6-3 campaign so far.

Patrick Mahomes' trainer makes fun of Bengals loss to Texans

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bobby Stroupe, Patrick Mahomes' trainer, took to Twitter to make fun of Burrow's loss after the game. Replicating the same arguments made by Bengals fans to compare their quarterback to Mahomes, he used the Texans' upset loss to make fun of the discussion between the quarterbacks.

Expand Tweet

In response, NFL fans took the opportunity to make fun of Burrow as well:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Who is Bobby Stroupe?

He's a Health, Performance & Player development consultant for both NFL and MLB players, but none of his clients are more famous than Patrick Mahomes. He has been working in these fields for over two decades, and his relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback dates back to when the two-time Super Bowl winner was in the fourth grade.

Here's a previous comment from Stroupe about the quarterback and his development:

"It's incredible as a coach to see someone get to a level they aspire to. We always talk about dreams into plans, and that's been painted on the wall of my business from 2005 onward. That a coach can be with someone, have a relationship, and see that development and growth as a man or woman—reach the Super Bowl—it's just awesome to live that out."

The Kansas City Chiefs will return to the field on Monday, November 20 when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a mouth-watering matchup. Both teams currently hold the best record in their conferences and are guaranteed a playoff spot.