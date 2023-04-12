What did Perrion Winfrey do? Browns DT set to face misdemeanor assault charges

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was recently arrested in Texas and charged with a misdemeanor assault. The Browns player allegedly caused bodily harm to a woman that he had been dating.
According to Cleveland.com the defender who was drafted in 2022 was arrested on Monday evening and is currently out on a $1,000 bond. The former Sooners player was charged with one count of assaulting a family member.
The woman whom he was dating has been identified as Brianna Mack. The Browns player, who was picked in the fourth round of last year's draft, has had a troubled time in Cleveland thus far.
The player has missed games on several occasions due to personal misconduct issues and even missed a crucial game against the Bills last season due to a concussion he picked up while riding a scooter.
The Browns are yet to issue a statement regarding the matter but informed that they are aware about the situation.
