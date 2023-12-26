What do the Raiders need to make the playoffs? AFC West team's qualifying chances explored after win vs Chiefs

Heading into Week 16's Christmas Day clash against their AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders needed a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to keep their playoff hopes alive. They took care of business on the road, upsetting their division foes.

The Raiders won their second-straight game following a 20-14 upset victory over the Chiefs at on the road at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday.

The Chiefs game was big for many reasons. With the loss, the Chiefs no longer have the chance to secure the number one seed in the AFC. With the win, the Raiders stay alive in their playoff pursuit as they enter Week 17 with a 7-8 record.

What do the Raiders need to make the playoffs? AFC West qualifying chances explored

Even with today's big victory, the Las Vegas Raiders still need a lot of help to make the playoffs.

Not only do they have to win out, they need a lot of help from other teams, by losing. In Week 17, they need the Seattle Seahawks to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, which isn't much to ask for.

However, in Week 18, not only do they need to win, they need four teams to lose. They need the Cleveland Browns to beat the Cincinnatti Bengals, the Tennessee Titans to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans to beat the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens to overcome the Pittsburgh Steelers. That's a lot of help.

What are the chances of the Raiders making the playoffs?

According to Next Gen NFL Stats, the Las Vegas Raiders have a 12% chance to make the playoffs following their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

They also have a 2% of chance of winning the AFC West division, but they need the Chiefs to lose their final two games.

The Raiders are very unlikely to make the playoffs, but anything is possible, and they aren't mathematically out yet. Do you think the Raiders have a shot at making the playoffs?

