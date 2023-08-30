What is Randall Cobb's wife's ethnicity? Exploring Aiyda Ghahramani's background

Many people are interested in learning more about Randall Cobb's private affairs outside of football given his remarkable NFL career. So, who is Cobb's wife, Aiyda Ghahramani?

Aiyda is one of Bahanor and Shahla Ghahramani's two children. Despite not sharing much of her personal details in the public domain, Aiyda once revealed that her parents are Persian and that her family comes from a peaceful cultural background. That means Aiyda is of Persian ethnicity. She's also a native speaker of Persian and English.

When did Randall Cobb marry Aiyda Ghahramani?

Randall Cobb and Aiyda Ghahramani first met at an EA sporting function in Laho in 2011.

They stayed in contact, but it took them three years before they started dating. In 2016, Cobb proposed to her in the most amazing fashion by taking her back to the location of their first meeting — only with a twist: the setting was lit by lights.

Cobb asked his current wife to marry him on her 27th birthday, making the occasion even more special. She recalls her marriage proposal when she marks her birthday.

The couple held a private ceremony dinner and welcoming celebration to start off their wedding getaway.

The wedding party included eight bridesmaids and nine groomsmen, and the newlyweds gave toasts to their close relatives during their wedding luncheon. Two of Cobb's teammates from his time with the Green Bay Packers - quarterback Aaron Rodgers and co-receiver Jordy Nelson - were part of the groomsmen.

The wide receiver for the New York Jets and his wife have announced that they are having their third child together, in a preview for the "Hard Knocks" episode airing on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Cade, age 3, and Caspian, age 5, are the kids of Cobb and Aiyda.

The 33-year-old wide receiver honored his wife on Mother's Day earlier in the year with a touching Instagram post. Randall Cobb wished his "Queen" a happy Mother's Day with the caption:

"Thank you for all your sacrifices!"

What does Aiyda Ghahramani do?

Aiyda Ghahramani attended Rutgers University in New Jersey after graduating from high school to study biological science. She participated in cross country and track and field while she was an undergraduate. Her LinkedIn profile says that she was also recognized a National Merit Scholar.

Ghahramani later studied law at the New Hampshire School of Law. Furthermore, she earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence certificate in 2014. As per reports, she's currently working as an attorney with Sughrue Mion PLLC.

