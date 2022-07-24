"What are the Ravens without him?" - Colin Cowherd pressures franchise to pay Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is currently seeking an extension as he heads into the 2022 season, and Colin Cowherd believes the Baltimore Ravens have no good reason not to give it to him.

According to Cowherd, the Ravens would be nothing without their star signal-caller. Also, he thinks that paying him is a necessity if they want to contend in a loaded AFC North.

"But in a division now with Deshaun Watson and Joe Burrow. If you don't have Lamar, I'll ask the question. What are you in a division with…? So I feel the same way about Lamar, what are the Ravens without him?"

"You have to pay Lamar Jackson period. Remember over 50% of first round quarterbacks wiff, that's first round quarterbacks... they don't pan out."

Potential Lamar Jackson contract extension terms

A recent extension handed out to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was a five-year extension worth $230.5 million, including $160 million in guarantees. It was reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero this past Thursday. Lamar Jackson could be due for a similarly structured deal.

NBC Sports' Mike Florio believes the Ravens should give him a slightly more lucrative deal to placate Jackson. The latter is negotiating a new deal without an agent and instead allowing his mother Felicia to handle it.

"The Ravens should kick in an extra $500,000 to the five-year contract, making it a five-year, $231 million extension. New-money average of $46.2 million per year. Jackson gets $100,000 more per year in new money than Murray, who got $100,000 more per year in new money than Watson."

The deal Florio has in mind for No. 8 would have certain prerequisites before being fully guaranteed, like Deshaun Watson's already-disastrous deal with the Cleveland Browns:

"The key for the team will be the other terms. Only $103 million fully guaranteed at signing, not $230 million. Millions tied to participating in offseason workouts and playing in games.

"While it would be a good, fair deal for Jackson, it would fall far short of the contract that Cleveland gave Watson."

Nic Mason @British_Raven19



He's gonna be rich. Lamar Jackson's first career NFL touchdown was the start of a new era in Baltimore, a different thought process and a way of playing.He's gonna be rich. #RavensFlock Lamar Jackson's first career NFL touchdown was the start of a new era in Baltimore, a different thought process and a way of playing. He's gonna be rich. #RavensFlock https://t.co/OemxHYSK3W

Whatever the case, the Ravens risk angering Jackson and his camp. The star QB could threaten to sit out the season and/or force a trade if Baltimore plays games in negotiations.

The Murray deal left a blueprint for the Ravens to follow - whether or not they do is now the story of the offseason.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far