"What is REALLY his issue?" - Le'Veon Bell rips into Ryan Clark for dragging RG III's "white" wife in Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark controversy

Ryan Clark and Robert Griffin III have been involved in an online feud this week over remarks Clark made about Griffin's Estonian wife, Grete.

The two athletes-turned-commentators first got into a disagreement over WNBA players Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. However, the hostility is now at an all-time high after Ryan claimed that Griffin does not understand the hardships of black women since he is married to a white woman.

Former NFL All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell responded to Ryan on X.

"I don’t get Ryan Clark’s problem. He makes comments about RG3 having a white wife, like he didn’t have a kid with a white woman. I just don’t get it. What is REALLY his issue?" Bell tweeted on Tuesday.

Bell was a teammate of Clark with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013, the former safety's last season with the team. Bell played for Pittsburgh from 2013 to 2017.

The forme running back attempted to reveal that Clark fathered a child with a white woman while condemning another black man for marrying a white woman. However, it has not been confirmed if Clark had a child with a white woman.

Clark's remarks regarding Griffin have drawn criticism from all sides. Some of Clark's ESPN colleagues reportedly want him punished for his comments regarding the personal life of the former quarterback.

How did Robert Griffin III respond to Ryan Clark’s comment about his wife?

The conflict between Ryan Clark and Robert Griffin III began when Griffin claimed that Angel Reese “hates” Caitlin Clark, which Ryan strongly disagreed with. In response, Ryan made critical comments about Griffin, saying that the former first-round pick "lacks understanding about the struggles of Black women" because he married a white woman.

In response, Griffin accused Clark of going beyond the bounds of a typical "sport opinion.”

“Ryan Clark didn’t like my take on Angel Reese hating Caitlin Clark," Griffin said on Tuesday. "That’s fine. Disagreement is part of the game. But instead of debating my point, he personally attacked me and my family. That shows how low of person he is.”

Griifin added that Clark's assertions are presumptive and "wrong, and way out of bounds.”

