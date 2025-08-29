"What a roller coaster this past week has been" - Adam Thielen's wife makes feelings known as All-Pro WR reunites with Vikings after 3 years 

Adam Thielen's wife, Caitlin, reacted to the NFL star making his return to the Minnesota Vikings after three years. Ahead of the start of the new season, the wide receiver was officially traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Vikings in exchange for a fifth-round pick in next season’s draft and a fourth-round pick in 2027.Thielen started his NFL journey with the Vikings and is now making his return to the team. His wife shared an Instagram post on Wednesday, cheering him on.&quot;We're coming home,&quot; she wrote. &quot;Praise the Lord, what a roller coaster this past week has been. Adam, you are so strong and I know how much this means to you. Skol.&quot;Adam Thielen's wife makes feelings known as All-Pro WR reunites with Vikings after 3 years/@mrs_t_19After Thielen remained undrafted in the 2013 draft, the Vikings signed him up. He spent nine seasons with the franchise before being released in 2022. He later signed a deal with the Panthers and played two seasons in Carolina.Adam Thielen shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram account on Thursday, sharing his journey with the Panthers:&quot;Carolina, as a free agent in 2023, my family and I chose this team for a reason. We fell in love with the organization and the city on our free agent visit that has been home for us now for the past few years.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe two-time Pro Bowler had an incredible start to his season with the Panthers, recording 1,014 receiving yards in 2023 and 615 yards the next season.Caitlin celebrates Adam Thielen’s Vikings return with sweet postCaitlin Thielen shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, recapping the moment with the Vikings as the wide receiver returned to the team. She posted a series of throwback pictures in a video with a caption that read:&quot;Full circle for sure. Going home. God is faithful even in the waiting and unknowns. His plans are better, we just have to give up control and give it over to him. Can’t wait for this season, it’s going to be special!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Minnesota Vikings started their preseason preparations having played three games. They won against the Houston Texans but lost against both the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.Thielen and Co. start the new season with a divisional matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 9.