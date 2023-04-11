What is Russell Wilson's ethnicity? Nationality and heritage of Denver Broncos QB explored

Denver Broncos starting quarterback Russell Wilson is one of the most popular players in the National Football League. The nine-time Pro Bowler has been in the league since 2012 when the Denver Broncos selected him in the third round.

Wilson is of mixed ethnicity, as he has African-American and Native American-heritage. The Denver Broncos shot caller is a dedicated operator. Since his draft day, he has been one of the most consistent signal callers in the NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who are Russell Wilson's parents?

Russell Wilson was born to Harrison Benjamin Wilson III and Tammy Wilson on November 29, 1988.

Harrison Benjamin Wilson was a football and baseball player at Dartmouth University. He was one of the few African American athletes on campus and helped start the first black fraternity in the university.

He was a wide receiver in football and an infielder in baseball. He excelled both on-field and off-field. Harrison never played in the NFL but was on the San Diego Chargers preseason squad. When Harrison saw that his football career was not going as planned, he decided to study law, graduating from the University of Virginia in 1980 and working as an attorney.

Russell Wilson's mother, Tammy, is a resident legal nurse consultant. She's a crucial figure in her son's life, helping him to embrace his Christian faith, especially after Harrison died on June 9, 2010.

Russell Wilson and Ciara's religion: Power couple's religious faith explored

Russell Wilson married American pop star Ciara in 2016, and the couple has never shied away from expressing their faith.

The then-Seattle Seahawks superstar said in a 2015 interview that he believed in God's plan for his life and his life with Ciara.

"I knew that God had brought me into her life to bless her and for her to bless me," he said. "We are not going to be perfect by any means. But he has anointed us and called us to do something special."

The couple has remained steadfast for over six years. Meanwhile, with a mediocre stat line of 3,524 passing yards (12th in the league), 16 touchdowns (19th in the league), 11 interceptions and a QBR of 36.7 (27th in the league), Wilson had arguably the worst year of his NFL career in 2022.

That was his first year away from the team that drafted him. He will hope that his faith, a new coach and a full preseason will help return him to his Pro Bowl form in 2023.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes