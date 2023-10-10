"What's going on with the Patriots?": Donald Trump disappointed after 34-0 loss as pressure mounts on Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have been feeling the heat since being shut out by the New Orleans Saints 34-0 at home. The Week 5 loss drops the team to 1-4 and in last place in the AFC East. To make matters worse, former U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned New England in a recent speech.

Trump praised the Philadelphia Eagles while noting that the Patriots used to be good and even mentioned Belichick in his speech:

"Philadelphia's good, they change a little bit. I used to say New England, I used to say the Patriots. I'd love to be able to say the Patriots. He's a great guy, great coach, but they're having a little hard time."

"But what's going on with the Patriots, huh? But he's a great coach, and he'll figure it out somehow. He's going to figure it out. But that was not a good game last night, was it?"

The Week 5 shutout was the biggest loss at Gillette Stadium under the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. Quarterback Mac Jones struggled as he threw for just 110 yards and two interceptions and lost a fumble, accounting for all three turnovers for the Patriots.

Trump also mentioned the Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the Patriots in Week 1 in Foxborough. New England visited the White House when Trump was President, but then-Patriots star Tom Brady didn't attend in 2017. Brady stated it was "personal family matters." In 2019, the team decided not to attend the White House after winning in the 2018 season.

Will Robert Kraft fire Bill Belichick this season?

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and HC Bill Belichick

There have been calls by some fans to fire Bill Belichick, but it seems that the Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, won't do so. New England started last season with a 2-3 record through its first five games, ending with a record of 8-9.

It marked Belichick's third losing season in 23 years, and could be on pace for a fourth in 24 years in 2023. There are some concerns as the three-time AP NFL Coach of the Year is one win away from his 300th regular-season win.

He would join Hall of Famers Don Shula and George Halas in that exclusive club. It's a matter of when the 71-year-old reaches that milestone. Belchick's job is safe as he looks to get the Patriots back on track this season.