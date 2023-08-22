What is Sam Howell's ethnicity? Commanders QB's background explored

Sam Howell, 22, has Korean ancestry. While serving in Korea following the Korean War in 1960, his American grandfather, Bruce, got to know Sam's Korean grandma, Han.

Sam found out that the loss of his grandmother in Nov. 2022 sparked curiosity in his Asian ancestry. After the Korean War, Han met Sam's grandfather Bruce when she was in her early adulthood.

After spending time in Asia and Europe, the couple and their two kids settled in North Carolina in the US.

Han's husband passed away far sooner than she could have imagined. Nevertheless, she led a life that would serve as a source of guidance and inspiration for two generations of the Howell family when she ended up in the United States with two teenagers.

Coming back to Sam Howell, he played high school football at Sun Valley High School in Indian Trail, North Carolina, where his Korean grandma was always there to support him.

When asked about his relationship with his grandma, Sam replied:

"She meant the world to me and still means the world to me. The presence of someone like her in my life was just wonderful."

Howell passed for 13,415 yards and 145 TDs while carrying for 3,621 yards and 60 scores during his time playing football at Sun Valley High School.

Sam Howell is Washington Commanders QB1 for 2023 season

Sam Howell has come a long way after the 2022 draft, when he was picked in the fifth round despite being predicted to go in the second or third. He was the third-string quarterback with the Washington Commanders after the draft, behind Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke.

Howell, though, played the Commanders' last game of the regular season against the Dallas Cowboys, hitting 11 of 19 throws for 169 yards and one touchdown while also scoring on the ground. The Commanders won 26-6.

Coach Ron Rivera said on Friday that Sam Howell is expected to open the 2023 regular season as the starting quarterback.

Howell's performance against the Cleveland Browns in the Commanders' first preseason game undoubtedly had a significant influence on the team's decision to declare him as the starting quarterback. He made forceful, precise passes when he saw a free target, completing nine of 12 passes for 77 yards and a score.

On Sept. 10, the Washington Commanders host the Arizona Cardinals to kick off their 2023 NFL season.

