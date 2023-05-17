What did Sean Payton say to Ben DiNucci? Broncos HC trolls new QB with Walmart opportunity after first interception

Ben DiNucci's first training camp as a Denver Bronco did not go as smoothly as he had hoped. And his head coach had a joke about it.

On Saturday, the Broncos had a rookie minicamp that featured their 2023 draft picks, free agent acquisitions, practice players, and tryout attendees. DiNucci, who played for the Dallas Cowboys and the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons, was among the participants, and during a practice game, he was picked off by third-round linebacker Drew Sanders.

Walmart owner and CEO Greg Penner just so happened to be spectating the session, and Payton would not let DiNucci forget about it, as he revealed after practice:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Unfortunately for Ben DiNucci, it was his first interception and there was more to that interception if you looked at it. It was good play by Sanders and it was right in front of Greg Penner. I was telling Greg before practice how this Ben DiNucci was doing well.”

“I told Ben — I said, ‘You know, he owns Walmart. If it doesn’t work out here, I’m sure there’s a greeting opportunity somewhere at one of his local stores.’ It was good play by Drew.”

MLFootball @_MLFootball “Unfortunately for Ben DiNucci, it was his first interception and there was more to that interception if you looked at it,” Payton said. “It was good play by Sanders and it was right in front of Greg Penner. I was telling Greg before practice how this Ben DiNucci was doing well.”… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… “Unfortunately for Ben DiNucci, it was his first interception and there was more to that interception if you looked at it,” Payton said. “It was good play by Sanders and it was right in front of Greg Penner. I was telling Greg before practice how this Ben DiNucci was doing well.”… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/9YhiVjVkLK

What are Sean Payton's thoughts on his first practice with the Denver Broncos?

The Saturday minicamp served as Sean Payton's first with the Denver Broncos, and in the same post-practice media session, he was asked about becoming familiar with his new team. He said:

“I think so. We get so busy with routine, the thing with our league is it’s so seasonal. The season ends and you go right into free agency. Then from free agency, you go right into the combine and draft. It feels like — we just finished up with the draft. Obviously, there were a lot of meetings and a lot of film.

He also praised the team staff and personnel for their work in getting him familiarized with the facilities:

“Everybody [is] working to put this together. There are little things that come up that you tweak or correct. The fields are in great shape and the facility setup is fantastic. I can only reference — again, I go back to that first exposure as a young coach in 2006 post-Katrina. That was a much different situation going into a team that had so much happen to them the year before. This is different. But yeah, I think I’m getting settled in.”

Poll : 0 votes