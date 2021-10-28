Stan Kroenke net worth: How much is Los Angeles Rams owner worth?

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke is one of the richest in professional sports. He was why the Rams moved from St. Louis to L.A., even when some fans were against the idea.

The LA Rams are not the only professional sports teams that Kroenke has in his stable. Along with the Rams, Kroenke's sports empire includes English Premier League team Arsenal Football Club, NBA team the Denver Nuggets, Major League Soccer team the Colorado Rapids and the Colorado Avalanche.

The Rams are a well-run organization and pay serious wages to players like Matt Stafford, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. This has a lot to do with Kroenke.

Much of his wealth has come from real estate. According to Forbes, Kroenke has nearly 60 million feet of real estate.

All of Kroenke's assets are producing significant amounts of money. However, his empire doesn't stop there.

Along with 60 million feet of real estate and several professional sports teams, Kroenke also owns over 1.5 million acres of ranches spread across the United States and Canada.

What is Stan Kroenke's net worth?

According to Forbes, Kroenke is listed as the 70th richest person globally and has a net worth of a staggering $10.7 billion. The 74-year old is not everyone's cup of the team, however.

The Rams being moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles created a lot of pushback and a lawsuit. His ownership of Premier League side Arsenal hasn't been met with any enthusiasm whatsoever.

There are a few things that the Arsenal fans do not like when it comes to Kroenke. First, there is the lack of investment in the first-team squad when he spent so much money on the Rams' new stadium.

Then there was the now-infamous attempt at getting Arsenal to join the European Super League, which backfired spectacularly. Kroenke is not exactly the most liked person and now the NFL owners have a beef with him.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter es.pn/2ZBwyZV Rams owner Stan Kroenke has angered NFL owners by possibly backing away from a promise to cover tens of millions of dollars in legal expenses related to his team's 2016 departure from St. Louis, sources told @SethWickersham Rams owner Stan Kroenke has angered NFL owners by possibly backing away from a promise to cover tens of millions of dollars in legal expenses related to his team's 2016 departure from St. Louis, sources told @SethWickersham.es.pn/2ZBwyZV https://t.co/ZIcKRfd85q

According to Seth Wickersham of ESPN, Kroenke is now backtracking on his word after agreeing to pay the costs of moving the Rams from St. Louis to Los Angeles. The rumored fee is reportedly in the vicinity of tens of millions of dollars.

It doesn't paint Kroenke in the best of light, but when you are wealthy as he is, it probably doesn't faze you much.

