What did Steve Harvey say about Deshaun Watson? Browns superfan gives honest advice to QB amid sexual misconduct lawsuit

It is no secret that TV host Steve Harvey loves Cleveland as he grew up in the Glenville area. He idolizes the Cleveland Browns and has some belated advice for their star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

When he was traded to the Browns, Watson faced multiple lawsuits stemming from alleged sexual assaults on masseuses he had been hiring in Houston (back when he was still a Houston Texan). Most of the cases were eventually settled and he wound up being suspended for eleven games (among other penalties meted to him).

While Harvey loves Watson's play, he wants him to stop moving too much during a session. Speaking to Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe on "Club Shay Shay," Harvey said:

"I'm a huge Deshaun Watson fan. I have no problem with Deshaun Watson; I do have one suggestion. My only suggestion is, ain't no problem with getting a massage, it's just you have got to stop turning over. Stay face down. Just stay face down... Do not turn over."

How big a Cleveland Browns fan is Steve Harvey?

As someone who grew up in Cleveland, Steve Harvey has been a huge fan of the Browns, even during the franchise's notorious 1-31 run between 2016 and 2017. When the team revealed new uniforms in 2020, he posted a Twitter video of himself wearing one of them and boldly predicting a playoff appearance:

All proceeds from jersey sales go to benefit the Browns "Hats off to our Heroes" fund, which will aid health care professionals, first responders, educational professionals... Check me out in the new @Browns uniform.

Interestingly enough, the Browns made the playoffs that year, even defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. Harvey eventually referenced it during his speech at the NFL Honors ceremony a few months later.

How will Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns fare after 2023 NFL Draft?

2022 was a big season for the franchise, as it was their first since parting ways with 2018 No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield (traded to the Carolina Panthers after acquiring Watson).

After Jacoby Brissett led the team to a 4-7 start, Watson split his six games under center, which was not enough to return the team to the playoffs.

Cleveland eneted the recently-concluded draft without any first-round picks, but they did make some interesting decisions. Most notably, they added Tennessee's Cedric Tillman to an already stacked receiver corps of Donovan Peoples-Jones, Amari Cooper, and Elijah Moore.

They also drafted UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson as a potential successor to Watson and added some help for star pass rusher Myles Garrett in the form of DLs Siaki Ika and Isaiah McGuire.

The issue for the franchise is that the AFC North looks strong this year. The Baltimore Ravens got Lamar Jackson his contract and tooled up at wide receiver. The Cincinnati Bengals are still one of the top teams in the entire NFL and the Pittsburgh Steelers have added some top draft prospects and veterans (especially in the trenches).

It's going to be an interesting season for Watson and the Browns. While they have a very strong roster, it's going to be a tough battle in the AFC North.

