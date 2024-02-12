What is the strap hanging from NFL players' pants? All details on it

NFL players will continue to use what has worked for them in the previous games. Their preparation includes every detail to allow them to play well and gain a legal advantage against their opponents. That edge could be as simple as hanging a towel on their pants.

The strap that dangles from their pants is not for display. Instead, it serves an essential purpose for football players. The obvious use is for wiping sweat, especially on their hands. As they expend energy, they generate perspiration, moistening their hands.

It’s more challenging to catch the ball when that happens, and it’s hard to remain dry in humid conditions. Hence, the players combat sweat with that strap without taking intermissions.

They cannot afford to make a quick dash to the sideline to wipe their sweat away. In addition to the distance they must travel, their team could be penalized for delaying the game.

Aside from getting rid of perspiration, NFL players also use cloth to prevent moisture inside their gloves. They use gloves to gain a better grip, which is very useful for pass catchers. However, sweat seeping through the gloves can make it uncomfortable to catch the ball. Worst yet, excessive moisture can cause skin problems.

The players decide where to hang the strap. Some prefer to have it between their legs, while others place it at their hip. Its length varies as well; some want it hanging long, while others fold it in half.

However, since it’s part of the body, offensive players who use the strap are disadvantaged because defensive players can hold on to it to bring them down. While that situation rarely happens, tackling players in their straps is legal.

What material is the strap used by NFL players made of?

There is no prescribed material for the strap that NFL players attach to their uniforms. However, they most likely use cotton or microfiber because they absorb sweat better than any other fabric.

Several players used straps during Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. While playing in the big game could be a new experience for some players, using towels isn’t new.

But with much at stake in this game, players from both sides will ensure they perform at a high level. Doing so can boil down to taking sweat off their bodies, spelling the difference between winning and losing.