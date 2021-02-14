Which NFL team will draft Trevor Lawrence? 

Following Trevor Lawrence's Pro Day, NFL fans are talking about the next step in his career. Lawrence proved on Friday that he was definitely the best quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. With the Jacksonville Jaguars picking number one overall, it is almost guaranteed that Lawrence will be in Jacksonville for the 2021-2022 NFL season.

It has been stated that Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect since former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. On Friday, Trevor Lawrence conducted a 52 throw workout for Urban Meyer and 16 other NFL teams. His workout on Friday was almost a month before the Clemson Tigers' Pro Day.

Trevor Lawrence will undergo shoulder surgery on his non-throwing arm and will not be fully healed when it is time for the Tigers Pro Day. Lawrence's labrum injury is not something that will keep him out long though, so he will be ready to go to NFL training camps.

The question that is starting to crack the surface is how will Trevor Lawrence help the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021?

Will Trevor Lawrence win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in the 2021-2022 NFL season?

The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the 2020-2021 NFL season ranked 28th in total yards per game. Jacksonville averaged only 326.1 yards per game, and out of those 326.1 yards, 231.2 were passing yards.

Jacksonville were also 26th in turnover ratio at the end of the 2020-2021 NFL season. Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterbacks, through a combined 16 interceptions and an offense alone, turned the football over 25 times. 16 interceptions by Jaguars quarterbacks is only one less than what Lawrence threw in college.

Trevor Lawrence fell one touchdown pass short of matching the passing touchdown totals of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence threw 24 touchdown passes during the 2020 college football season, and the Jaguars quarterbacks threw just 25 all season. The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a quarterback who can manage a football game and is a natural born winner.

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars have roughly $77 million in cap space to spend this off-season. If Meyer plays his cards right and gets enough weapons around Trevor Lawrence, it should be an interesting season. Lawrence has all the potential to walk away with the 2021-2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.