What time and channel is the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts on today? All you need to know

The Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts face off against each other in their final preseason game on Thursday. The beaten Super Bowl LVII finalists will look to get it over with as they look to make another push for the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Colts will look forward to any good publicity after the Jonathan Taylor trade fiasco. Their star running back Taylor has handed in a trade request, and the entire league has been out on red alert. Whether he plays this game against the Eagles remains to be seen.

Here's the time, channel and everything you need to know about this game:

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TSN2 (Canada)

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video (U.S.) | DAZN (Canada)

Philadelphia Eagles injury report

The Philadelphia Eagles will miss a handful of players for this game. Wide receiver Quez Watkins was limited in the team's last practice due to a hamstring injury, and he's unlikely to participate as a precaution.

Moreover, fellow wideout Greg Ward missed practice due to an ankle injury of his own and isn't likely to feature either. Furthermore, three active team members are on injured reserve: cornerback Zech McPhearson, defensive tackle Noah Elliss and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland.

The Philadelphia Eagles are unlikely to field a full-strength team, as they would rather keep their squad fresh ahead of the September league opener. Nick Sirianni could prefer to give his second and third stringers a runout instead.

Indianapolis Colts injury report

The Indianapolis Colts also have a slew of players unavailable. Linebacker JoJo Domann is in the league's concussion protocol, as he suffered a concussion in practice.

Cornerback Darius Rush is unlikely to be available, as he suffered a hip injury in the Colts' last preseason game. Moreover, linebacker Shaquille Leonard is questionable due to being in concussion protocol.

The Indianapolis Colts will love to field a strong squad against the Eagles as they look to put the finishing touches on their roster. Expect star rookie Anthony Richardson to start at QB and other first-teamers to have a runout.

