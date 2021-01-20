What time are the NFL Playoff games this weekend?

The NFL Playoffs have been narrowed down to the final four teams. AFC and NFC Championship games are set to start on Sunday and it will be one for the ages. Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers are all fighting for a chance to play for a Super Bowl appearance.

This is something the Buffalo Bills have not done since the 1994 NFL Playoffs. The Bills are looking to continue their historic season. Buffalo is the one team that can matchup with the Chiefs and potentially beat them.

Kansas City Chiefs are still waiting to see if their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will clear the concussion protocol. It will take a lot for Mahomes to miss one of the biggest games of the season. The Chiefs are looking to become the 8th team in NFL history to repeat as Super Bowl Champions.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a huge win against the New Orleans Saints after potentially ending Drew Brees' career. Tom Brady is on a mission to get his first NFC Championship win and his record 10th Super Bowl appearance. Buccaneers have not won a Super Bowl since the 2002 NFL Playoffs.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is looking to prove once again why he is the best quarterback in the NFL. Rodgers will look to add to his NFL MVP season with a big win over the Buccaneers. On February 6, 2021 the NFL MVP award will most likely come home to Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers will look to win a Super Bowl the next day if the Packers win their conference championship game.

With the games and locations set for Sunday, Lets take a look at when the AFC and NFC Championship Games will be played and what time.

NFL Playoffs - NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers

When: January 24, 2021

Time: 3:05 p.m. EST

Advertisement

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Channel: Fox

Spread: Green Bay Packers (-3.5), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5)

Money Line: Green Bay Packers (-175), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+155)

Against the Spread: Green Bay Packers (10-6), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)

Over/Under: 51

The NFC Championship matchup is set. #Packers vs. Buccaneers at Lambeau Field with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line 📰: https://t.co/lsWrOzoShf#TBvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/DFp6vHdCFy — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 18, 2021

NFL PLayoffs - AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

When: January 24, 2021

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Channel: CBS

Spread: Kansas City Chiefs (-3), Buffalo Bills (+3)

Money Line: Kansas City Chiefs (-125), Buffalo Bills (+125)

Against the Spread: Kansas City Chiefs (7-9), Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Over/Under: 53.5