Tom Brady found a new rival the moment he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rival is a New Orleans Saints team that had Drew Brees at quarterback in 2020.

Jameis Winston is now the starter for a Saints team seeking a key divisional win over the Buccaneers in Week 8. But that is no easy task against the great Tom Brady.

So how much does Brady own the Saints in his career?

What is Tom Brady's record against the New Orleans Saints?

The matchups are limited because of the fact he played in the AFC for so long, but he does own a 4-3 regular-season mark over the Saints. He also picked up a win in last year's NFL postseason to send Brees into retirement.

Tom Brady's recent performance against the Saints

Brady's dream of winning a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay got off to a rough start upon his arrival with a Week One loss to the Saints in 2020. The team seemed to hit rock bottom in Week Nine with a 38-3 defeat at the hands of the Saints.

The Buccaneers ended up falling all the way to 7-5 before winning out en route to a Super Bowl title. One of the postseason casualties was the Saints in the Divisional Round.

Brady only threw for 199 yards, and Brees had three interceptions in the 30-20 Bucs win.

The true rivalry between Brady and the Saints is tough to form now with Brees gone and the fact he only showed up in Florida last year. However, a Saints win Sunday could be a wake-up call for Brady and the entire NFL that the NFC South is not an automatic victory for the Buccaneers.

Brady and the Buccaneers enter this matchup with a 6-1 record, while the Saints sit at 4-2. Both teams are coming off victories last week and have expectations of winning.

Brady has been accustomed to dominance over divisional opponents throughout his career. Winston is going to be one of the players looking to spoil the party as he has his own revenge game against Tampa.

Winston surely still believes he could have been the one to lead Tampa to glory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There are so many key storylines in this matchup as Brady looks to keep his team on track and focused on getting back to the NFL mountaintop.

Edited by LeRon Haire