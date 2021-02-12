What did Tom Brady say to Tyrann Mathieu at Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV came as a surprise to some NFL fans. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was pressured early by the Buccaneers' front seven.

There were times during the game that Mahomes looked lost and didn't know what to do. He was scrambling around, throwing up prayers for passes against the Buccaneers' secondary. Tom Brady controlled the pace of the football game with a slow and steady gameplan.

There was a play that happened at the end of the first half that had the internet going nuts. Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu came face-to-face and exchanged words. Those words led to Brady running after Tyrann to get the last word in.

This is not something that we see from Tom Brady. He normally lets people talk and then shows them up on the field. But what did Tom Brady say to Tyrann Mathieu?

Tyrann Mathieu won't repeat what Tom Brady said

Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu were facemask-to-facemask after a one-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown. Tyrann Mathieu tweeted that Brady said something that he was not going to repeat. A tweet from Mathieu sent the internet off the edge.

Michael Irvin went on the Rich Eisen show to clear the air in a tweet from Tyrann Mathieu.

Tyrann Mathieu Claims Tom Brady Called Him Something “He Wont Repeat” https://t.co/rLDcwlk48S pic.twitter.com/ayVM0E8y3j — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 8, 2021

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver told Eisen that Tom Brady did not use a racial slur towards Tyrann Mathieu. He also went on to say this during an interview with Rich Eisen.

"I didn’t like that Tyrann Mathieu put that out like that, the way he put it out, honestly, because I thought — come on, now, it makes people want to know ‘What’d he say,’ as if he said the n-word. And he did not. Tom did not. So I don’t even like that looming over this situation. So that’s why I think we should clean that up somewhere, somehow. That’s what I’m saying. He didn’t say that.”

Tom Brady contacted Tyrann Mathieu about the incident during Super Bowl LV and has apologized for losing his composure. Brady is highly respected around the NFL because he rarely runs into incidents like this. This incident just goes to show what social media has done to professional sports.

Immediately after Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady texted an apology to Tyrann Mathieu for several on-field verbal altercations, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. (via @JennaLaineESPN) https://t.co/29WtyQUrN3 pic.twitter.com/cUW9WTZq08 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2021

It's nice to have social media following the games live, but one wrong post could potentially tarnish an individual's reputation. Brady and Mathieu have spoken about the incident and it is over with now.