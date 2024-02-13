Tony Romo and Jim Nantz were there to call Super Bowl 58 for CBS and fans were not happy with how the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback called the final moments of the game. When the Kansas City Chiefs scored the go-ahead touchdown to go back-to-back, it was a moment for their fans to savor.

Instead, Tony Romo rambled on and on. He said, in part,

"This was the Andy Reid special. This was the Andy Reid special. We talked about it, he was saving it all day. He's going to fake a motion to go across. And at that moment he turns and goes back. Hardman who they did not have, right? And they go get Hardman and get him back."

He then went on to compare Patrick Mahomes to Michael Jordan as Andy Reid celebrated, completely overshadowing that moment.

Jim Nantz had called the play when Mecole Hardman scored. And he had set up the moment perfectly by commenting,

"It's there! Hardman, jackpot, Kansas City!"

He tailed off after that as the Chiefs players celebrated and cameras panned to the Taylor Swift celebrating in the stands. This should have been a moment for silence as the atmosphere should have been sampled, but Tony Romo probably felt that the pause was jarring and he needed to chime in.

It did not sit well with the fans at all as they felt it was farcical. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to air their views.

Tony Romo's excitement probably overruled his better judgment as Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 on CBS

Tony Romo made his name on CBS as a keen analyst of the game and soon became a fan favorite because of his knowledge of the game. And seeing Andy Reid pulling out a play when Mecole Hardman went in motion, got the defense to commit, then stopped and rolled out the other way, got the former Cowboys' quarterback's juices pumping. He was so thrilled by it, he even took time to explain what he meant after the game had been won.

It was not something that Andy Reid has done for the first time. He has done it at the biggest stage last year against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Andy Reid definitely went for it. Much of the scrutiny will fall on Steve Wilks and Kyle Shanahan as to why they were not prepared for it. And despite whatever fans say about Tony Romo, it seems he will relive the thrill of seeing the play forever.