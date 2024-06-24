"What took so long": Fans take aim at Chiefs' delayed release of Isaiah Buggs after DL's arrest on domestic violence burglary charge

Isaiah Buggs and the Kansas City Chiefs didn't spend long together, but the relationship could be characterized in one word as turbulent. After four arrests, the team has decided to cut ties with the offseason pass rusher addition. The move led to exhalation from fans in response to NFL insider Tom Pelissero's breaking the news on Monday morning.

"What took so long?" one asked.

"Now do Rice," one demanded.

"Finally," one said.

Some fans had been anticipating the move for quite some time.

"What a surprise," one said sarcastically.

"Not surprised," another said.

"Absolutely no surprise there," another expressed.

Isaiah Buggs was charged with domestic violence burglary, and animal cruelty this offseason, per NBC News. The transgressions led to multiple arrests since April and now the pass rusher is jobless and in jail.

Buggs' animal cruelty charges stem from allegations that he had left two dogs on his back porch with no food or water "for at least 10 days," according to neighbors per the report.

Domestic violence burglary is when someone steals from a parent, child, or current or former romantic partner, or if they share a child or household "with the suspect," per Alabama law via the NBC News report.

Isaiah Buggs' release first big effort by Chiefs to combat controversy surrounding team

Isaiah Buggs at Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions

Until the release of Isaiah Buggs, it appeared that the team had taken little action to minimize the controversy surrounding the team. Between Buggs, Rashee Rice, and two practice squad player arrests, little had been done publicly to react to the rise in legal troubles on the roster.

In addition, the team arguably leaned into controversy by putting punter Matt Araiza in the default position to start for the team in Week 1.

Araiza had been accused of being connected to alleged gang rape at San Diego State University. Meanwhile, kicker Harrison Butker had caused a stir with some comments interpreted to be sexist in a college commencement speech.

However, in late June, the Chiefs took Buggs' name off the list, making a dent in the controversy. That said, plenty of sources of controversy remain on the team.

