"What took so long": Fans take aim at Chiefs' delayed release of Isaiah Buggs after DL's arrest on domestic violence burglary charge

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "What took so long": Fans take aim at Chiefs' delayed release of Isaiah Buggs after DL's arrest on domestic violence burglary charge

"What took so long": Fans take aim at Chiefs' delayed release of Isaiah Buggs after DL's arrest on domestic violence burglary charge

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 24, 2024 15:57 GMT
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
Fans take aim at Chiefs' delayed release of Isaiah Buggs after DL's arrest for domestic violence burglary

Isaiah Buggs and the Kansas City Chiefs didn't spend long together, but the relationship could be characterized in one word as turbulent. After four arrests, the team has decided to cut ties with the offseason pass rusher addition. The move led to exhalation from fans in response to NFL insider Tom Pelissero's breaking the news on Monday morning.

also-read-trending Trending
"What took so long?" one asked.
"Now do Rice," one demanded.
"Finally," one said.

Some fans had been anticipating the move for quite some time.

"What a surprise," one said sarcastically.
"Not surprised," another said.
"Absolutely no surprise there," another expressed.

Isaiah Buggs was charged with domestic violence burglary, and animal cruelty this offseason, per NBC News. The transgressions led to multiple arrests since April and now the pass rusher is jobless and in jail.

Buggs' animal cruelty charges stem from allegations that he had left two dogs on his back porch with no food or water "for at least 10 days," according to neighbors per the report.

Domestic violence burglary is when someone steals from a parent, child, or current or former romantic partner, or if they share a child or household "with the suspect," per Alabama law via the NBC News report.

Isaiah Buggs' release first big effort by Chiefs to combat controversy surrounding team

Isaiah Buggs at Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions
Isaiah Buggs at Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions

Until the release of Isaiah Buggs, it appeared that the team had taken little action to minimize the controversy surrounding the team. Between Buggs, Rashee Rice, and two practice squad player arrests, little had been done publicly to react to the rise in legal troubles on the roster.

In addition, the team arguably leaned into controversy by putting punter Matt Araiza in the default position to start for the team in Week 1.

Araiza had been accused of being connected to alleged gang rape at San Diego State University. Meanwhile, kicker Harrison Butker had caused a stir with some comments interpreted to be sexist in a college commencement speech.

However, in late June, the Chiefs took Buggs' name off the list, making a dent in the controversy. That said, plenty of sources of controversy remain on the team.

Will the Kansas City Chiefs take additional steps to clean up their image? Let us know in the comments section.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी