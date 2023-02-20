What does Travis Kelce have planned for SNL debut? TikTok star makes Jason Kelce, Patrick Mahomes prediction

Travis Kelce is on top of the world right now. Not only was this arguably the most successful season of his NFL career, he also started a wildly popular podcast and is set to host Saturday Night Live.

As for what he has in store for the world on the hit comedy sketch show, it's anybody's guess. Famous TikTok star Lacey Jane Brown has a prediction, though.

Brown made her predictions for what is sure to be an epic Saturday night:

"Travis Kelce hosting SNL is going to be legendary and here are our predictions for that night. First off, we have to have a guest appearance from Patrick Mahomes as none other than Kermit the Frog singing rainbow connection."

She continued:

"Next, an appearance from Jason Kelce with a fake new heights episode, and then an appearance from one of the Big Slick guys because they're KC guys after all, and then maybe a fake Catching Kelce remake with Kelsea Ballerini as the girl… and lastly, maybe closing it out with the Beastie Boys and Kelce."

On March 4, SNL will see the tight end host and participate in a number of hilarious sketches. Could he find his post-NFL career in this field?

Was this Travis Kelce's best season yet?

Statistically speaking, Travis Kelce enjoyed an incredible season this year. Despite facing extra coverage since Tyreek Hill was traded to Miami, Kelce nearly had a career-high in yards.

He recorded 1,338 yards, just 78 yards short of a career mark. He also scored 12 touchdowns, which was a career high. He was a first-team All-Pro for the fourth time in his career.

Greg Olsen mentioned this during the Super Bowl broadcast, but NFL defenses knew the Kansas City Chiefs wanted to go to Kelce. They just couldn't cover him.

Travis Kelce won the Super Bowl

While this season wasn't his best statistically (especially when factoring in the 17th game), it was perhaps his most impressive. No other pass catcher on the team was reliable or saw as much attention from opposing defenses.

None of it mattered as Kelce still put up unreal numbers all season long.

