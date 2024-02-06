What is Travis Kelce's favorite Taylor Swift song? Chiefs TE spills beans

Travis Kelce has been dating Taylor Swift for almost five months now. But he has not been truly able to digest her vast library of songs until recently.

When asked back in November 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told the Wall Street Journal that he admired Blank Space from the album 1989. Kelce added that he enjoyed a certain line in particular.

“‘Blank Space’ was one I wanted to hear live for sure. ‘I could make a bad guy good for the weekend.’ That’s a helluva line.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His choice appears to have been modified now. Speaking to reporters during Super Bowl LVIII media sessions on Monday, he decided to be more specific - something from Midnights:

“Right now, I’d probably say ‘Anti-Hero’ just ’cause I hear it every single day.”

Expand Tweet

"Anti-Hero" is also a favorite of Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes, and the star quarterback also mentioned another of Swift's most famous hits - specifically one from her country era:

"I do love 'Love Story'. It gets me every single time."

Travis Kelce still unsure if elder brother Jason will retire

While the media is still captivated by the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship, the nine-time Pro Bowler also has much more than that in mind.

Last month, multiple media outlets reported that his elder brother Jason, the long-serving starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles, had told teammates that he was retiring. However, no official statement confirming the same emerged. In the same Monday scrum, Travis Kelce said:

“I’ll tell you what, I think it’s still up in the air whether or not he’s going to continue to play football.”

But he also later teased that if retirement did not occur, then the Eagles' recently-announced Brazil opener would be of major interest to him:

“I think so. I don’t know. I’m not a betting man, but I think he’s got some football left in him.”

When asked whether Jason would once again do his antics in Las Vegas, he responded:

“I don't know if the Vegas crowd is going to make him want to take his shirt off though!”

Both Jason and Swift are expeted to be in attendance at Super Bowl LVIII, the latter despite currently being in Tokyo to resume her Eras Tour.