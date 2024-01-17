What did Travis Kelce say on Jason Kelce's retirement? Chiefs TE addresses brother's emotional moment

Jason Kelce reportedly informed his team that he will retire during the 2024 NFL offseason. He made this announcement in the locker room on Monday Night following the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jason Kelce is one of the best offensive linemen of this generation who has left a lasting impact on the football field. He has long been one of the most respected personalities across the league. He has been praised for his leadership skills, positive attitude and charitable nature, among many other admirable traits.

Travis Kelce spoke a bit on his brother's impact around the NFL during a recent episode of the New Heights podcast. He explained that the direct reaction to his retirement has been overwhelming and well-deserved.

"I think everybody in the football world felt this one man," Travis Kelce said. "Clearly a lot of emotion at the end of this game for you guys, but I can attest for it, because I was feeling it. I know, Kylie, mom, dad, everybody that was at the game, was feeling it."

"And I know all the friends and family that I got texts from, that wanted me to tell you they reached out, they were all feeling it man."

Unfortunately, Jason Kelce announced after a brutal loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL playoffs. It concludes an epic late-season collapse by the Philadelphia Eagles. The team had hoped to make another run at a Super Bowl ring, but at least he already has one in his trophy case. That's one of the highlights of his legendary career.

Is Jason Kelce a Hall of Famer?

Most around the NFL agree that Jason Kelce will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at some point following his retirement. He is the consensus best center of his generation and among the best overall offensive linemen for the duration of his NFL career.

Kelce started all 193 games at center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was an anchor for one of the best offensive lines in the league and a team captain for six consecutive seasons. In addition to his Super Bowl ring, he was selected to seven Pro Bowl teams and as a first-team All-Pro six times.