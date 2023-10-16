What did Tua Tagovailoa say about Israel-Palestine conflict? Dolphins QB issues heartfelt message amid war

Tua Tagovailoa is enjoying his best season in the NFL, with the Miami Dolphins sitting atop the AFC East with a 5-1 record and the quarterback being considered the biggest favorite for the MVP award after six weeks.

On Sunday, Tua had a solid game throwing for 262 yards and accounting for three touchdowns against the Panthers. This season has been a revelation for the Dolphins QB. However, it doesn't mean that he's foreign to what's happening in the world.

Following the 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa stopped his presser after just one question to deliver a message about the recent events happening in Israel and Gaza:

I kind of want to bring to your attention. Like, I didn't really realize how bad things were in Israel. You know, for those who don't necessarily understand things that are going on, that's really bad... This world needs prayer.

The Dolphins QB further added:

My thoughts, my prayers are out with those people in Israel... Hopefully, we all come together and can pray - for the kids, the children, the wives, or the women, you know, and the men that are putting themselves out there, you know, every day for those unfortunate events that are happening right now.

Can Tua Tagovailoa win the MVP award?

That certainly looks possible. Tua Tagovailoa leads the league in passing yards, with 1876 in just six weeks, 197 more than Kirk Cousins, the second quarterback on this ranking. He also has 14 touchdowns and has played some fantastic games during the first two months of the season.

However, some people think that Tyreek Hill's presence on the roster makes his job easier, and this will hurt his MVP candidacy. Former NFL star cornerback Richard Sherman shares this opinion:

"I don't think Tua Tagovailoa can win MVP because of Tyreek – because he will lose votes to Tyreek Hill. If Tyreek right now has 250-255 yards total, 16 catches, three touchdowns, he's projected to have 2,100 yards and he would break the receiving record.

Tyreek Hill currently leads the league with 814 receiving yards in six games.