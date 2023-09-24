What is Tutu Atwell's ethnicity? Rams WR's background explored

American wide receiver Tutu Atwell represents the Los Angeles Rams as a wide receiver.

Atwell, a 57th-overall second-round pick out of the University of Louisville, was selected by the Rams with the team's first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's of American descent. Both his parents, Chatarius Atwell Sr. and La'Kia Firsher, are from the United States, so Tutu is also of American descent.

According to The St. Paul Pioneer Press, Atwell was given the nickname "Tutu" by his father, Chatarius Sr., who had been called the same name as a child by a relative who was unable to pronounce his birth name.

Tutu Atwell's birth name was actually Chatarius Atwell Jr. When he was a newborn, his father started calling him Tutu, and the name stuck.

When Atwell Sr. played football at the University of Minnesota from 1994 to 1997, he was also a receiver and finished sixth in school history for career scores.

As an undrafted free agent, Atwell Sr. was unable to join the NFL, but he did spend some time at training camp with the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions before tearing his Achilles tendon during a preseason game.

That effectively ended his dreams of becoming a professional football player. However, his son has now carried on that dream.

Tutu Atwell has impressed Sean McVay this season

Irrespective of draft position or historical output, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay consistently gives chances to players who deserve them. That has never been more clear than in the offense this year, where wide receivers Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell have grown into major contributors.

"I've been really proud of Tutu and I know that he just wants to continue to get better," McVay said of Atwell.

"I'm really glad for Tutu because he loves football. He likes competing. He loves working out, and he loves his fellow players. I believe that many of his teammates are pleased with what he has done. He also knows that we can make progress moving forward."

Atwell was a key target for his team throughout his three years at Louisville, setting the one-season institution mark for receiving yards in 2019 and tying the school's record for receiving touchdowns in just one season.

In his three seasons in college football, he hauled in 140 passes for 2,307 yards and 21 scores, but he hasn't been able to perform at that level since entering the NFL.

This season, Tutu Atwell is taking on new roles with the Rams and broadening his development arc. In two games, he has recorded 13 catches for 196 yards.