What is the TV deal that the NFL signed today?

The NFL announced on Thursday that they have reached a new TV deal which will keep NFL games on ESPN/ABC, Fox, CBS, NBC, Amazon and the NFL Network. The new TV deal will last through the 2033 NFL season.

How does the new NFL TV deal breakdown?

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Super Bowl Press Conference

With the new deal each television station has a selected amount of games. Let's take a look at the break down of how the games will be aired.

ESPN/ABC

ESPN will remain the home of Monday Night Football. A select number of Monday Night Football games will be aired on ABC depending on scheduling. ABC will also pick up two Super Bowls, with the first Super Bowl being in the 2025-2026 NFL season. ESPN will also continue to televise the NFL Draft and the Pro Bowl.

Fox

Fox will still be the home of the afternoon games on Sunday. They'll also keep the late afternoon games. Fox picks up three Super Bowls in 2024, 2028, and 2032.

CBS

CBS is in the same situation as Fox. They'll continue to hold the spot for Sunday afternoon games as well as late afternoon games. CBS also has three Super Bowls in 2023, 2027, and 2031.

NBC

NBC will continue to hold their spot hosting Sunday Night Football games. NBC will also hold flexible scheduling games, which could happen between Weeks 5-17. They also receive three Super Bowls in 2025, 2029, and 2033.

NFL Network

The NFL Network will televise a select number of games as they do every NFL season. Those games are usually the Saturday games late in the season.

Amazon

Amazon will now be the home of Thursday Night Football. Thursday Night games will also be televised in the market of the two teams that are playing. If the Bears play the Lions on a Thursday night, it will air on Amazon and local channels in both Chicago and Detroit markets.

How much is the new NFL TV deal worth?

According to the New York Times, the new NFL TV deal is worth over $100 billion. The NFL does not speak publicly about the amounts that CBS, Fox and NBC will pay. There is a rumor that surfaced stating that each will pay $2 billion a year to hold their slots. It was also rumored that ESPN will pay $2.7 billion a year to continue airing Monday Night Football.