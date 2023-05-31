What is Tyler Johnson 40-time? Speed stats compared to Cooper Kupp

On the basis of his performance in college, Tyler Johnson had considerable popularity among draft and fantasy Twitter communities before entering the NFL.

At 19, he made a splash in his sophomore season before dominating his junior and senior campaigns. When Johnson was at Minnesota, he was unstoppable. Johnson collected 213 catches throughout his four years at Minnesota for more than 3,300 yards.

Johnson's workout numbers weren't up to par, which was a drawback. His 40-time and speed scores at the combine were 4.70 and 85.6, respectively, showing that speed is not his strongest suit.

Many have compared Tyler Johnson's skills, notably his speed, to Cooper Kupp's since it was announced that he had signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Johnson and Kupp are both not well known for their quickness. Cooper Kupp's 40-yard sprint time of 4.62 at the 2017 combine likely contributed to his fall in the draft that year. He wasn't an explosive player, but the Rams didn't bother. Nevertheless, they chose him, taking him with the 69th overall pick in the third round.

Despite having a somewhat slow scoreboard pace, Kupp is nonetheless quick. Even though Kupp isn't usually listed as a quick rusher on the scoreboard, Next Gen Stats demonstrates that he still has speed. They claim that during a 20-yard touchdown run in Week 3 of the 2022 season, Kupp reached a speed of 20.45 mph in the NFL.

It will be challenging to determine who is genuinely faster of the two players, given how little we have seen of Johnson in the league compared to Kupp. On the other hand, Kupp's performance at the combine slightly tips the scales in his favor.

Tyler Johnson might be key part of Rams in 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked Tyler Johnson with the 161st overall choice in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He hasn't spent much time with another team since then.

Tyler Johnson, who is only 24 and on his fourth team, is still a youthful player. With the Bucs, he achieved the most prominence. He was on the 2021 squad that captured the Super Bowl and had 36 receptions for 360 yards.

He appeared in just two games for the Houston Texans last season without recording a reception. To make a place for a wide receiver to go up behind Cooper Kupp, the Rams dealt Allen Robinson.

The Rams cherish receivers of all kinds and want their dynamic passing game to return. Johnson might be given a chance to play in the offense if he does well in training camp.

