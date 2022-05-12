What did Urban Meyer do to Josh Lambo? Former Jaguars kicker sues organization for hostile environment

The Urban Meyer era at the Jacksonville Jaguars will be remembered in Florida for a long time to come. This was likely his first and only opportunity coaching at the professional level. The Jaguars' poor performance on the pitch was overshadowed by a series of unpleasant events behind the scenes.

Meyer is now in hot water for creating a hostile work environment during his 2-11 singular NFL season. A short-lived tenure that appears to have devolved to the point of physical abuse.

Josh Lambo is suing the Jacksonville Jaguars for Urban Meyer's behavior

Josh Lambo, who spent four years in Jacksonville, claims that behavior within the organization caused his on-field play to suffer and ultimately cost him his job.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron K Josh Lambo, who says Urban Meyer kicked him, is seeking his $3.5 million salary from the 2021 season, in addition to damages for emotional distress, per @NFLSTROUD K Josh Lambo, who says Urban Meyer kicked him, is seeking his $3.5 million salary from the 2021 season, in addition to damages for emotional distress, per @NFLSTROUD https://t.co/2x2zbskAoy

Lambo described one instance where the coach came up and kicked him in the leg:

"I'm in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back. Urban Meyer, while I'm in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, 'Hey Dips--t, make your f--king kicks!' And kicks me in the leg."

As he would explain, the kick didn't injure him specifically, but it was not workplace appropriate in any setting:

"It certainly wasn't as hard as he could've done it, but it certainly wasn't a love tap. Truthfully, I'd register it as a five (out of 10). Which in the workplace, I don't care if it's football or not, the boss can't strike an employee."

He went on to say:

"And for a second, I couldn't believe it actually happened. Pardon my vulgarity, I said, 'Don't you ever f--king kick me again!' And his response was, 'I'm the head coach, I'll kick you whenever the f--k I want.'"

As you can imagine, the head coach denies that things transpired this way. He told the Tampa Bay Times this past December:

"GM Trent (Baalke) and I met with him on multiple occasions to encourage his performance, and this was never brought up. I was fully supportive of Josh during his time with the team and wish him nothing but the best."

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball "Urban Meyer should be sued personally" - NFL fans react to former kicker Josh Lambo suing Jaguars dlvr.it/SQ7Z47 "Urban Meyer should be sued personally" - NFL fans react to former kicker Josh Lambo suing Jaguars dlvr.it/SQ7Z47

This is yet another bad look for the coach, who faced similar criticisms about a toxic environment while coaching the University of Florida Gators.

Most of his coaching career was free from scandal. His time with the Ohio State Buckeyes resulted in a national championship.

It seems that the Jaguars and Meyer were a perfect storm. It also looks as though the head coach may have cost himself dearly during his time at the Jaguars.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Urban Meyer ever coach in the NFL again? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell