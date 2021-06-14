What went wrong between Le'Veon Bell and Andy Reid? Tyrann Mathieu blasts former Chiefs RB

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell has whipped the NFL community into a frenzy after proclaiming that he will never play for Andy Reid again. Bell made the comments in reply to a fan's question in an Instagram post.

“I’ll never play for Andy Reid again,” Bell wrote. “I’d retire first.”

The post was about a person ordering $700 worth of McDonald’s. Le'Veon Bell commented on the post and one fan took the opportunity to ask if he was coming back to the Chiefs.

The two-time All-Pro running back with the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't get much game time during his brief stint in Kansas City. He played in just nine games and only had 63 touches in the regular season.

Bell did not feature in last season's Super Bowl.

Le'Veon Bell attempts to clarify Andy Reid comments

The running back took to Twitter on Sunday to further explain why he wrote that he would never play for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid again.

While he said he stands by what he wrote about Reid, Bell tweeted that he has nothing against Kansas City and he probably wouldn’t make his beef with Reid public if he could do it all over again.

I said what I said & I don’t regret at all what I said...for those who have a PERSONAL PROBLEM with me because of what I SAID, that’s fine...you have your right! just understand I ALSO have MY RIGHT for how I feel about MY PERSONAL problem with dude because of what HE SAID to me — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021

never did I say I didn’t enjoy my time in KC, because I loved my time there, and was probably the closest locker room full of players I ever been around...I enjoyed my teammates, the city, food, the fans, just about everything in KC... — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021

I’m not about to get all into depth on why I feel the way I do, but I have my right to feel the way I feel...the ONLY thing I would change is commenting how i really felt on social media... — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021

I’ll admit that’s somethin I could’ve and should’ve kept to myself & I apologize about that and that only... but I don’t regret what I said, because that’s how I feel... — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021

Despite elaborating on the subject on Twitter, Le´Veon Bell didn´t explain what Andy Reid said to him that he found so disrespectful.

One Chiefs player who responded to Le'Veon Bell was safety Tyrann Matthieu. After the Houston Texans' Charles James II tweeted about the situation, the Honey Badger wrote:

“These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success. That’s how I know I’m built different.”

These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success. That’s how I know I’m built different — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) June 13, 2021

Since leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers after a long drawn-out contract dispute, Le'Veon Bell hasn’t quite built himself a stellar reputation as a team player. The New York Jets were happy to let him go, as were the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 30-year-old running back, who has been a free agent since his contract with the Chiefs officially expired in March, has stated that he still wants to play in 2021.

So far, no teams have been linked with Bell, and this sort of publicity is hardly going to boost his chances of signing with an NFL franchise.

Le'Veon Bell NFL stats

Games - 88

Rushing yards - 6453

Touchdowns - 40

Average per carry - 4.2

Edited by Colin D'Cunha