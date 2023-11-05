When is Aaron Rodgers coming back? Jets QB sheds light on potential return in 2023 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers clarified whether he can return for the 2023 season after overcoming the torn Achilles he suffered at the start. Attending the Breeder's Cup in California, he was asked by NBC reporter Britney Eurton about his rehab process and the quarterback was feeling positive, saying,

“I’m feeling good. I do rehab every single day. This is part of my rehab, walking down to the betting window over here to grab some food or drink, which my trainers will be happy with that. I’m trying to put my leg up as much as I can. I’ve got my dad shoes on, my rockers, so I can walk without any pain. But it’s a process. Step by step. Day by day. There’s some great days, some rough days."

Aaron Rodgers then mentioned that coming back in 2023 is his aim as otherwise his rehab would be painful. But he could not guarantee that saying there are some targets in the process he has to meet first. He continued,

"But the goal for me is to come back this year. It’s got to be, otherwise I think it’d be a lot of rehab and pain. We’ll see what happens. I’ve got to hit some markers before that. I’ve got to be able to move around. I’ve got to be able to avoid putting myself in harm’s way."

Aaron Rodgers praises his Jets teammates for their performance this season

Aaron Rodgers was also effusive in how the New York Jets have played in his absence. After some struggles, Zach Wilson is looking better than ever and he had his senior quarterback's full support.

The veteran also contended that the next two games will be crucial. Currently at 4-3, they play the Los Angeles Chargers next, in what should be a good measure of their strength against another team also looking for a playoff run. It is then followed by the Las Vegas Raiders, and win them both and they will be at 6-3.

Aaron Rodgers confirmed he will be there to cheer them on, saying,

“But the team’s been playing good. Proud of Zach [Wilson]. Proud of the boys. We’re 4-3. We’ve got a big one on Monday night [versus the Chargers], and one coming up on NBC [versus the Raiders] the following week. So excited to head back there tomorrow and see the fellas, cheer on a win, and keep getting better.”

He might not be on the field yet but he will be hoping that the Jets are in playoff contention towards to the end of the year when he is planning to return.