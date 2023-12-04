When is Christian Watson getting married? Packers WR sets date with fiancée Lakyn Adkins

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson and his fiancée Lakyn Adkins have reportedly set a date for their upcoming nuptials. The couple has been together since 2018 and got engaged before Watson was drafted by the Packers in 2022. Adkins has supported Watson greatly throughout his college career at North Dakota State.

The second-year wide receiver proposed on April 4, 2022. Since then, the two have lived in Green Bay as he embarks on his NFL career. While the couple hasn't posted their wedding date, a wedding registry through the wedding site The Knot was discovered by NFL fans.

The wedding site states that Christian Watson and Lakyn Adkins are getting married on April 5, 2024, in Malibu, California. It is exactly two years after the wide receiver popped the question to his longtime girlfriend. The wedding registry includes home items from Crate & Barrel and Williams Sonoma.

Christian Watson career stats

Christian Watson was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. During his collegiate career at North Dakota State, he won four FCS national championship titles and was first-team All-American in 2020. He signed a four-year deal worth $9.2 million in July 2022.

There were high expectations for Watson heading into his rookie season as he was seen as a weapon for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, due to a knee injury and a concussion, Watson started just 11 games and appeared in 14 during his rookie season. He had 41 receptions for 611 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had seven carries for 80 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The 2023 NFL season has proven to be a breakout season for the 24-year-old in his second pro year. Watson and Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love have created a connection on the field that continues to get stronger throughout the season.

In nine matchups this season, he has 28 receptions for 422 receiving yards and five touchdowns. On Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, Watson had a standout game before going down with a hamstring injury. He had seven receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns.