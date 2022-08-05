"Tom Brady would make any father-in-law proud" - When Donald Trump envisioned NFL GOAT and Ivanka as perfect couple

Tom Brady is seen by many as the NFL's Greatest All-Time, or GOAT, for short. His career both on and off the field has impressed everyone. In this case, former United States President Donald Trump was also taken in by the quarterback.

In an Oct. 2004 interview, Trump said that he envisioned Brady as someone who would be ideal for his daughter, Ivanka.

When asked what Ivanka thought of his comments regarding the quarterback, Trump said the following:

“My daughter has a boyfriend and she’s happy with him, but Tom Brady would make any father-in-law proud.”

Trump’s comments can be traced further back to an appearance on the Howard Stern Show in January 2004. He said that he’d be happy if Ivanka and the then-New England quarterback started seeing each other:

“Tom Brady, the quarterback, is somebody that really likes Ivanka and he’s a great guy and I got to know him at the Miss Universe contest.”

Brady served as a judge at the Miss USA beauty pageant in 2002, which Trump owned from 1996 to 2015 following his first-ever Super Bowl in the 2001 season.

Stern then asked Trump if he’d be fine with the quarterback dating Ivanka. Trump responded by saying:

“I think he’s great. He’s 25 years old. He’s Mr. All-American.”

When Stern finally asked the former president if the quarterback was dating his daughter, he said:

“Well, it could happen. I mean, he’d like to, and we’ll see."

All this leads to the question: did this nearly happen?

Did Tom Brady consider dating Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka?

Tom Brady himself has given us the answer to this. In an April 2020 interview with Stern, the three-time AP NFL MVP said that he and Ivanka never even dated:

“That was a long time ago in my life, so … No, there was never that where we ever dated or anything like that.”

The seven-time Super Bowl winner expanded on the subject:

“I don’t know if that’s — he never suggested that to me. I need the tape on that.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is married to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen and has three children. Ivanka wed businessman Jared Kushner in 2009 and also has three kids.

If it were up to Trump, the quarterback and Ivanka would’ve been married with three kids of their own today.

