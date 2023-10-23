When did Eagles wear Kelly Green jerseys? Revisiting history of franchise's throwback uniforms

The Philadelphia Eagles are wearing the Kelly Green jerseys for their crunch Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The jersey was hyped during the preseason, and fans now finally get the chance to see their stars rock one of the iconic outfits in NFL history.

The Eagles are known for rocking different shades of Green over the years, but their Kelly Green jerseys are undoubtedly one of the most memorable. The Kelly Green was worn by Eagles stars in the years 1985-1995.

According to "The Sporting News," the Eagles had a 96-78-1 record during the era but struggled mightily during the postseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Why did the Eagles stop wearing the Kelly Green jerseys?

According to Daniel Tomaro of the "Pro Football Network," the Philadelphia Eagles stopped wearing the iconic jersey due to fan fatigue.

That's backed by a 1996 report in the Philadelphia Inquirer that says that NFL Properties conducted a poll to dig deeper into Philly jerseys. Apparently, the fans desired a jersey switch-up, as they felt that the Kelly Green was too similar to the New York Jets colors at that time, and they wanted a fresher look.

Apparently, fans got what they wanted, as the franchise released another home jersey for the 1996 NFL season. The Eagles have tinkered with their jersey numerous times since then, only returning to the Greens (as a one-off) in 2023.

The Philadelphia Eagles wore the Kelly Green jerseys over a decade-long span. However, fans got bored and desired a change in design. We cannot fault them for that, and with the NFL being a fan-driven league, it was clear that the franchise's front office would accommodate fan demands.

The year 2023 marks the first that the iconic Greens will be worn by the franchise, and fans are hyped to see the jersey's return.

How have the Philadelphia Eagles fared in 2023?

The Philadelphia Eagles have been their usual regular season-dominating self in 2023. They're 6-1 after their Week 7 31-17 win against the Miami Dolphins. Eagles stars Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce and Co. are performing impressively.

Furthermore, Nick Sirianni is hard at work bolstering his team for yet another Super Bowl push in 2023. The Eagles just came up short last season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, this year, they look more dangerous and better equipped to handle the stacked AFC Conference.